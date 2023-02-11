Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how much you have already accomplished there is still so much more that needs to be done. Set yourself even higher targets for the year ahead but keep in mind at all times that life is supposed to be fun. Find reasons to laugh every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to make a good impression on an employer or someone else in a position of authority then you must act now. If you leave it any longer the opportunity will pass and you will end up kicking yourself over what might have been.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes in your work environment may be unsettling but they are very much in your favour, so stay sharp and be ready to move quickly and decisively. This is more a time when you should react to what happens rather than try to make things happen yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something you need to say to someone you know won’t be happy about it then say it out loud this weekend so you can’t take it back. Once the words are out there you can start working together again to build a healthier friendship.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Self-belief is essential this weekend, so tell yourself here and now that you can and you will make a success of what you are working on. Having said that, make things easier for yourself by steering clear of areas where you are not too sure of your ground.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may like to pretend that your emotions are under control but cosmic activity in your opposite sign is likely to stir things up this weekend to the point where you can no longer keep your feelings to yourself. That’s good. Let it all out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury is moving into the work area of your chart not only will you be able to rationalize what you are doing but you will also be able to explain it to other people. If nothing else it makes conflict less likely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have a burning desire to prove you have what it takes to succeed and without doubt you will get the chance to do that this weekend. Creative activities of all kinds are under splendid stars, so show the world how bright you can shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friends and loved ones will happily assist you over the next 48 hours but only if you spell out in detail what it is you are trying to accomplish. If you leave them in the dark they may be reluctant to get involved. Yes, you can trust them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your levels of energy and enthusiasm will be extremely high this weekend but you need to recognize that most people don’t think and act as quickly as you. By all means be a whirlwind of activity, but don’t expect everyone you meet to keep up with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have nothing to prove, especially to your critics, so stop worrying that you have to justify every action you take and just get on with it. Put your own needs first this weekend and let the world adjust itself to you, not the other way round.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As mind planet Mercury joins the sun in your sign this weekend your desire to do something new and exciting will grow and you must not allow anything to hold you back. Let your instincts guide you and don’t ever be afraid to express your opinions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a good time to sit somewhere quiet and try to make sense of all those thoughts that have been tumbling around in your mind these past few weeks. Before long a pattern will begin to take shape, one that helps you make sense of the world.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com