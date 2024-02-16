Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to see through lies and confusion and get to the bottom of what’s going on will help you avoid the kind of traps that other people fall into. Use that big brain of yours to figure out the truth, then use the truth to enrich yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to be sentimental about things of a practical nature, such as your career and making money, but there is a real danger you could put feelings before common sense today. Think before you act, then think again just to be sure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have an important work-related matter to take care of but if you are smart you will put it on the back burner today and take care of a family member’s needs instead. Work is important but love is on a much higher level.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The social plans you have made for the next 24 hours, and maybe over the weekend too, will have to be postponed or cancelled. Something completely unexpected is about to occur and you will be required to give it your full attention.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your future is a lot brighter than you seem to think it is, so stop worrying and start doing the little things that in time will build up to something big. You won’t lack for money-making ideas today but can you turn them into realities?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something out of the ordinary today, something that marks you out as the kind of person who can be relied on to find exciting new ways to solve old and boring problems. If you find yourself in a leadership role – and you will – your reputation will soar.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Venus moves into the well-being area of your chart today you would be wise to slow down a bit and get others to share the load. You may be better than most people at just about everything but not even a Virgo can do it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, joins Mars and Pluto in the most passionate area of your chart today, giving your actions, both personal and professional, a softer edge. But you will still be hugely dynamic and certainly won’t be slowing down any time soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Feelings you have kept hidden for months, maybe even years, will come to the surface today and over the weekend and it could get rather emotional. The more you have tried to deny how you feel the more animated and agitated you will now become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop worrying about little things and focus only on issues that have the power to transform your existence. Get family members and work colleagues to take care of the day-to-day decision-making while you free your mind for some serious creative thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be so driven to succeed that you see each and every situation in terms of winning or losing. It’s okay to be ambitious, of course, but don’t get so caught up in the game that you forget the most important thing of all – to have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus moving into your sign today will help balance the influence of Mars and Pluto and make it as easy for you to be co-operative as it is to be competitive. Some things can only be accomplished by working alongside other people as part of a team.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone who is jealous of your success may start spreading stories about you today and it would be a mistake to ignore them. Once a rumour gets some traction it becomes harder to convince people that it isn’t true, so defend your reputation.

