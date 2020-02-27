Your daily horoscope: February 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to change your life from top to bottom, and you need to start right now. The more you do on your birthday the more you will get done throughout the coming year, so get your act together and start as you mean to go on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to hold back from saying what you think and you are not about to start now. If someone you live, work or do business with has been taking liberties then you need to let them know that it won’t be allowed to continue.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It does not matter if certain people disapprove of what you are doing – the only thing that counts is that it feels right for you. Your true friends will support you whatever the consequences may be, so keep doing what you are doing, and keep doing it well.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in something of a combative mood at the moment but be careful who you take on because some of your rivals may be tougher than they look. At this time of year especially you really don’t want to make enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means have a good time today. By all means make light of situations that you know are really not that important. But don’t forget that not everyone has the same laidback attitude as you. Make sure you laugh with people, not at them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be ashamed of what you have done, nor what you intend to do in the future. The more open you can be about your dreams and desires the more you will find that people support you. If nothing else they will admire your fearlessness.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Opposites most definitely do attract and today’s cosmic activity will bring you into contact with people who may seem very different to you on the surface but with whom you share some kind of inner bond. Be open and welcoming to everyone you meet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of the things you do, and the way that you do them, may seem old-fashioned, but so what? If they work for you then that is a good enough reason to continue with them. The world always changes, but you don’t have to always change with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You feel as if you could take on the world and win now that the sun is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart. Whatever you turn your hand to over the next few weeks will definitely work out for the best, so give it your all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because you are having to deal with people you don’t much like the potential for conflict is clear, but there are plenty of things you can do to reduce tension and keep the peace. One way for sure is to resist the temptation to make fun of them!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the travel area of your chart brings out the restless side of your nature, so find ways you can be on the move while still being able to meet your many obligations. We live in a mobile world, so by all means keep moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a reputation for honesty that is second to none and if someone tries to persuade you to bend rules or cut corners today you will leave them in no doubt how you feel about it. Hopefully they will learn from your example, but probably not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever it is you desire just ask for it. There is a great deal of power in thought, and even more power in the written and spoken word, so note down your goals and then repeat them to yourself throughout the day. The results will amaze you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com