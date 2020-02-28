Your daily horoscope: February 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday means that the way you interact with the world at large will go through major changes over the coming year. Be open to new ways of thinking and new ways of acting. The world never stands still and nor should you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stay true to your principles and never doubt that the views and opinions you value are truly worthwhile. Not everyone shares your outlook on life, of course, but enough people do so that together you can make the world a better place.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have strong opinions about what has been going on in your place of work but if you are wise you won’t say or do anything that might annoy people in positions of power. Keep your thoughts to yourself, at least for the time being.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets indicate that you have become too dependent on people who may at some stage let you down. You need to take back control and make sure that when there are decisions to be made about your future you are the one who will make them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Pluto’s influence in your opposite sign will make it easy for you to bring an end to a partnership that has outlived its usefulness. Be ruthless: Make the break swift and clean, and make sure everyone knows it will be permanent this time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your capacity for hard work has impressed a lot of people in recent weeks and that’s good. The downside, of course, is that it makes it more likely you will get more tasks dumped in your lap. Refuse to do too much. Put your own well-being first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how difficult the situation you currently find yourself in there is a way out, and if you make an effort to look for it over the next 24 hours you will surely find it. Drastic action may be called for, but what alternative is there?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you thought was of major importance is actually of no significance at all, and that fact will hit you hard today. You may be angry that you wasted so much time on it but, like everything else, it is a learning experience, so learn and move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no such thing as wishful thinking – every thought that goes through your head has an impact on the wider world – and the more you have been focusing on something you desire the more likely it is you will get it. Wish as much as you like.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your insight into the world around you is such that you will know exactly why certain things had to occur. In the greater scheme of things there are no such factors as “fair” and “unfair” – we really do create our own reality. Create something good today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be passionate about a belief of some sort but you cannot expect other people to share that passion, or even understand it. Pluto in your sign is driving you to explore in a particular direction, but you may have to travel there alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why so much doubt? Why so much uncertainty? It’s not like you to be unsure of yourself but the fact is both your thoughts and your feelings are up in the air at the moment. That’s okay. It’s just a stage you must go through for inner growth to occur.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to change the world you must work closely with other people, which in turn means making compromises. It also means accepting that believing something is right does not make it right. Argue your case clearly, but listen to others as well.

