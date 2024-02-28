Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t hesitate to ask difficult questions this year, both of yourself and of other people, and the universe will respond by raising your understanding to a much higher level, one where all life’s events, including the “bad” ones, add up to something truly good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t believe anything you cannot see with your own eyes and hear with your own ears. It’s good to be rational, of course, but don’t go too far today and ignore other forms of evidence, such as the testimony of people you love and trust.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods when everything is great with the world, or at least the part of it that you inhabit. The doom-mongers may be spreading their negativity far and wide at the moment but you know that none of it is true.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make an extra special effort to get along with people today, especially those you work with and for. People in positions of power won’t be amused if you try to make light of their problems, even though to you they seem trivial in the extreme.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Wishes really do come true and with so much positive cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Pisces if you make a wish now it could be a matter of days, maybe even hours, before magic starts to occur. The universe is entirely on your side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are rarely short of self-belief but you need to recognize that confidence alone won’t be enough to get you where you most want to be. One particular thing that could hold you back is a lack of money, so give some thought to boosting your income.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is such that you will know without understanding why that you need the assistance of other people. What your friends tell you today may not be what you want to hear but it is precisely what you need to hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

For best results today don’t try too hard. Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart warns this is not the right time to push yourself close to your physical and mental limits, so relax both your body and your mind and let life come to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be tempting to hide your feelings behind a wall of fake indifference but that will make things worse in the long-term, so face up to what is bothering you and then let loved ones know about it. You may be surprised how understanding they can be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It does not matter how badly you may have fallen out with a friend or family member there is still room to patch things up. Don’t wait for them to come to you though, make the first move and get back on good terms as quickly as you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so much activity in the travel area of your chart it’s likely you are thinking of making a journey of some kind. However, as Saturn is involved in the mix you must be sensible about your plans. That round-the-world trip may have to wait.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Money-wise this is a lucky time for you but you must not make the pursuit of cash the be-all and end-all of your ambitions. If you make it your aim to help other people first the universe will see to it that you are rewarded as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An wonderful sun-Mercury-Saturn combination will make it easy for you to cut through all the distractions now taking place and focus on what is truly important. Listen carefully to what your mind has to tell you, then act on it with speed and confidence.

