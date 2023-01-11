Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No one but you is responsible for the kind of life that you lead and the kind of experiences that you encounter along the way. Make this the year when you focus all your energies on an objective that enriches you not just materially but spiritually too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your ability to express yourself may be restricted today but that’s probably no bad thing as Mars in the communications area of your chart inclines you to say things you might later regret. Mars moves in your favour again tomorrow, so hold your tongue until then.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who tries to give you advice today is going to regret it because you are in no mood to be told what to do. Try not to overreact though. You don’t have to bite someone’s head off just because they point out a few alternative options.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger you could fall out with someone in a position of authority today, so be careful what you say and do. Yes, of course, you must stick up for yourself but you must also keep in mind that their position is more powerful than yours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t try so hard to get ahead today, especially on the work front where your influence on colleagues may not be as effective as you would like it to be. You don’t have to prove you have what it takes – no one doubts you, except maybe yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to have an unusual tendency to fear the worst at the moment – unusual because it’s not like you to believe that you cannot possibly win. Don’t worry. Your confidence will return in a rush when Mars moves in your favour tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be happy with what is going on in your world but what can you do about it? According to the planets you don’t have to do anything. On the work front, especially, your fortunes are about to take a turn for the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be skeptical about some of the things you’ve been hearing of late but don’t reject them completely because there could be some credibility in the stories even if they have been exaggerated. Make it your mission to get at the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not commit to any kind of scheme that you have not checked out thoroughly for yourself. This is one of those occasions when you would be wise to mistrust everyone you interact with. With so much money at stake you can’t be too careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing today is that you resist the urge to jump to conclusions, both in your private life and in your career. Give loved ones and colleagues alike the benefit of the doubt even if you suspect they are up to no good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t make any hard and fast plans for the next 24 hours. Just follow your nose and trust that whatever route you choose to take it will guide you eventually to the goal that the universe has identified as being the best one for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to attach too much importance to what your five senses tell you today because there is a very real chance they could lead you astray. The planets warn this is one of those occasions when your hunches, usually so reliable, cannot be trusted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your brain power as well as your physical strength over the next 24 hours. Whatever it is you are working on there will be some kind of puzzle involved that can only be solved by using your mind. Fortunately, you are a very deep thinker.

