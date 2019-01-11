Your daily horoscope: January 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday endows you with almost limitless amounts of energy – and not just any old energy but the sort that is backed up by tremendous desire. Can one single person change the world for the better? They can if they’re you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Powerful cosmic forces are now gathered in the career area of your chart, which means you are determined to do something out of the ordinary on the work front. Don’t just think big, think – and act – on an out-of-this-world level.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This would be a good time to begin something that exercises your mind and broadens your horizons. If there is a subject you are interested in you should try looking at it in more depth today. What you discover will excite and enlighten you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something of a financial nature needs to be dealt with immediately – not tomorrow or the day after that, but right now, this very minute. Where joint resources are concerned you must get smart and make sure you are not being cheated.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Partners and colleagues will be even more demanding than usual today and if you lose your temper it won’t be much of a surprise. You’ll be friends again tomorrow, of course, but for the next 24 hours expect some emotional fireworks.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You would be the first to admit that some of your recent efforts have not been up to your usual high standards, but don’t get hung up about it. Today’s sun-Pluto link will help you find the way back to the place you should be – the top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most creative area of your chart demands that you set your sights high and recognize that, for you at this moment in time and space, the possibilities are endless. Aim to be the very best – then do even better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you are emotionally connected to needs your help and, of course, you will do what you can to assist them. But make sure they are not taking advantage of you. Some days Libra you can be too generous for your own good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s link to Pluto in the communications area of your chart means you are sure to say something that annoys, well, just about everyone. Will that bother you? Not in the slightest. You’re in one of those moods where you just don’t care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to do something drastic about your cash-flow situation then now is the time. Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart makes it easy for you to take action to reduce the gap between what you own and what you earn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is so much power in your sign now that if you can find ways to use it in constructive ways you will accomplish not just good things but great things. To say you have potential is not saying nearly enough. The world is at your feet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel sorry for a friend who is in a bit of a state but don’t waste time trying to help them. This is one of those situations where they have to find their own solutions. You can’t always be there to catch them when they fall.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make time for friendships and group activities today you will thoroughly enjoy yourself. The more you do with other people the more you will feel that you are making a difference in the world. You can be a force for good Pisces.

