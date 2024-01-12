Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to prove yourself will come thick and fast over the next 12 months and you must not hesitate to make the most of each and every one of them. Steer clear of people who do not share your drive and ambition as they will only slow you down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel the need to cause a scene today then do so. With Mars, your ruler, linked to Jupiter you are in no mood to turn a blind eye to injustice. Deep down you are a very ethical person and expect those around you to be ethical too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem to others that you are being somewhat harsh in your judgment about a friend or colleague but the fact is you have standards that you expect them to reach. You won’t put up with shoddy thinking or sub-standard work today, and nor should you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone who knows your weaknesses is playing on your fears and hoping you will make a mistake that works to their advantage. Now that you know that you can be on your guard and make sure they do not succeed – and maybe even turn the tables on them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Challenges are coming thick and fast at the moment but the good news is you are equipped to deal with each and every one of them. This is one of those times when the more you are tested the more your reputation will soar ever higher.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t take what you see and hear at face value today, not even if it comes from a trusted source. The planets warn there are things going on behind the scenes that will change the way you look at life in major ways over the next few weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart is doing wonders for your confidence and today’s Mars-Jupiter link will encourage you to make efforts above and beyond the call of duty. It looks like you are going places – and fast!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure everyone is aware – and that includes family members as well as friends and work colleagues – that you will not be dictated to. Only you know what it is you need and only you know where and how to get it, so guard your independence jealously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone is going to have to draw attention to unpleasant facts and figures and it looks like that someone will have to be you. You may not want to be the bearer of bad tidings but it is infinitely preferable to allowing loved ones to mislead themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A quick decision about a money matter will most likely be the right decision today. With Jupiter, your ruler, linked nicely to Mars, planet of action, the first idea that comes into your head will almost certainly be the right one, so go with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Set your sights high then strive to go higher still. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will make even the toughest of tasks look easy, for you at least, so if you want to impress people in positions of power now is the time. Be dynamic. Be creative. Be the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you worried that people are talking behind your back? Well don’t be, because even if they are there is nothing they can do to hurt you. Ignore the gossip and the whispers and carry on doing your own thing at your own pace.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

That little voice in the back of your mind will let you know what is the right thing to do today and you must follow it to the letter. Deep down you already know most of the answers you need, even if you don’t know most of the questions.

