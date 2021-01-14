 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: January 14

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Pluto and Uranus strong on your birthday you can kiss goodbye to any ideas you might have had of enjoying a peaceful year. The pace of life will be relentless over the next 12 months, and you must be relentless too in the pursuit of excellence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you clash with someone in a position of authority today you must make sure you can win, because if they get the upper hand they won’t hesitate to use their power against you. If in doubt, it might be wise to keep your opinions to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Uranus, planet of changes, so strong in your sign at the moment you will probably be feeling extremely restless. You may be limited in where you can go and what you can do but don’t let that stop you going somewhere and doing something!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get so excited by a new project that you rush into it and make mistakes that could have been avoided. If it’s a good idea today it will still be a good idea tomorrow and the day after that, so take your time and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who is jealous of your popularity will talk you down in front of other people today but you must not react in a negative way. Whatever they say just laugh it off and make it clear you are not in the least bit bothered. Rise about petty rivalries.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think there is more you could be doing on the work front, and maybe there is, but don’t get obsessed by it. According to the planets you are doing fine and will reach the targets you have set yourself with ease, so why push it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Pluto link means if you keep your overall goal in mind and keep taking small, measured steps – rather than trying to get ahead in leaps and bounds – you will eventually get the breakthrough you seek. Don’t make life tougher than it needs to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Changes are good for you now, so don’t listen to those who say you should be cautious or wait to see how things develop. What they really mean, of course, is that they are afraid you’ll be such a success that you put their own pitiful efforts to shame.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to stick up for yourself. You need to give as good as you get. Fortunately, as the sun is linked with Pluto, your ruler, today that won’t be a problem. Indeed, the only danger is that you will go too far and make an enemy of everyone!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours because the words you use will have knock-on effects that will either make life easier or more difficult for you over the coming months. Don’t give your enemies the ammunition they need to attack you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Uranus, planet of upheavals, is about to cause changes that many people find uncomfortable but which you may actually welcome. Also, Pluto in your sign helps you recognize that many things in the world need to be not just changed but transformed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Go with the flow today and have a good time. There may be all sorts of chaos and confusion taking place around you but it won’t affect you in the slightest – in fact you may actually enjoy it. Show friends and loved ones how to enjoy it too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have much enthusiasm for what you have to do today but if you approach your task in a positive frame of mind it won’t be too bad. If you can, share that task with friends or like-minded colleagues. You’ll do more and do better together.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies