Your daily horoscope: January 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Pluto and Uranus strong on your birthday you can kiss goodbye to any ideas you might have had of enjoying a peaceful year. The pace of life will be relentless over the next 12 months, and you must be relentless too in the pursuit of excellence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you clash with someone in a position of authority today you must make sure you can win, because if they get the upper hand they won’t hesitate to use their power against you. If in doubt, it might be wise to keep your opinions to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Uranus, planet of changes, so strong in your sign at the moment you will probably be feeling extremely restless. You may be limited in where you can go and what you can do but don’t let that stop you going somewhere and doing something!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get so excited by a new project that you rush into it and make mistakes that could have been avoided. If it’s a good idea today it will still be a good idea tomorrow and the day after that, so take your time and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who is jealous of your popularity will talk you down in front of other people today but you must not react in a negative way. Whatever they say just laugh it off and make it clear you are not in the least bit bothered. Rise about petty rivalries.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think there is more you could be doing on the work front, and maybe there is, but don’t get obsessed by it. According to the planets you are doing fine and will reach the targets you have set yourself with ease, so why push it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Pluto link means if you keep your overall goal in mind and keep taking small, measured steps – rather than trying to get ahead in leaps and bounds – you will eventually get the breakthrough you seek. Don’t make life tougher than it needs to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Changes are good for you now, so don’t listen to those who say you should be cautious or wait to see how things develop. What they really mean, of course, is that they are afraid you’ll be such a success that you put their own pitiful efforts to shame.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to stick up for yourself. You need to give as good as you get. Fortunately, as the sun is linked with Pluto, your ruler, today that won’t be a problem. Indeed, the only danger is that you will go too far and make an enemy of everyone!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours because the words you use will have knock-on effects that will either make life easier or more difficult for you over the coming months. Don’t give your enemies the ammunition they need to attack you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Uranus, planet of upheavals, is about to cause changes that many people find uncomfortable but which you may actually welcome. Also, Pluto in your sign helps you recognize that many things in the world need to be not just changed but transformed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Go with the flow today and have a good time. There may be all sorts of chaos and confusion taking place around you but it won’t affect you in the slightest – in fact you may actually enjoy it. Show friends and loved ones how to enjoy it too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have much enthusiasm for what you have to do today but if you approach your task in a positive frame of mind it won’t be too bad. If you can, share that task with friends or like-minded colleagues. You’ll do more and do better together.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com