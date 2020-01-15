Your daily horoscope: January 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Socially and romantically the coming 12 months could bring a few shocks, but each and every one of them will be hugely enjoyable. People who are in some way “different” will attract and inspire you – and you will have a similar effect on them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to be affectionate today you can expect that affection to be returned to you 10 times over. It is also a good day for creative activities and if you can find ways to get creative with someone you love it could be a great day!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If your world is not full of love and laughter right at this moment then it very soon will be. Venus, your ruler, will bring something new into your life and with it will come people who inspire you and bring out the best in you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party today but you probably will be. You recognize that some people expect you to perform, to be amusing and quick-witted, and you won’t want to let them down. You’re a fun person to be with.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to approach someone in a position of authority then now is the time, but make sure that what you have to show them or tell them is going to be of interest. If they can see there’s a profit in it too then so much the better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s time to get out into the world and get yourself noticed. The year is no longer new and you need to make good on those promises you made to yourself a couple of weeks ago. The world owes you nothing but you owe it your best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing today is that you keep an open mind and don’t let your opinions become too fixed. The world changes so quickly nowadays that only those who are prepared to adapt get to move up and move on. Be one of them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get out into the world and meet as many new people as you can. Librans tend to be at their best when they chat one-to-one and because you have so much to say that is worth hearing your voice could make a big difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No one will be able to resist your charms over the next 24 hours, and with love planet Venus linked to Uranus, planet of the unexpected, a new romance is a possibility. Don’t be shy if someone catches your eye – go straight up to them and say “Hello”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to do anything special today, just be yourself and let the cosmic powers that be steer you in the right direction. You appear to be one of life’s chosen few at the moment. Don’t ask why that should be, just enjoy it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must stick resolutely to your principles today, even if it means you lose out financially. No matter what you may gain in the short-term, if you can’t look yourself in the mirror later on and like what you see then it’s you who is the loser.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your head tells you one thing but your heart tells you another today then listen to your heart. You may lose out in a monetary sense but what you gain in other ways will more than make up for it. Love is what you need more of, not cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Not only will everything go according to plan today but your plans will seem more exciting than they were before. It’s amazing what a dash of enthusiasm will do and because you are genuinely interested in what you are doing you will do it well.

