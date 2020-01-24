Your daily horoscope: January 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a fantastic omen and if you can believe that each and every day is a new beginning then there are no limits to what you can achieve in the year 2020. It’s your day, your week, your month and your year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Either you keep pace with the times or you get left behind – it’s that simple. Fortunately, today’s new moon will make it easy for you to be at the forefront of what’s going on, and what’s changing fast. Aries likes to be first after all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may seem easygoing on the outside but that does not mean you cannot be ambitious, and today’s cosmic outlook suggests you will be going all out to make your mark in your work or career. Make it a big mark but make it a compassionate one too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about all the little things that have been going on around you of late and focus on the one big thing that really interests you. Also, stand back from the world occasionally and see it as it really is, not as some people might like it to be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens over the next 24 hours will remind you that sometimes it pays to plan ahead, especially when there is money at stake. It will also remind you that the best way to make money is to make the money you already possess work for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Challenges to your authority are to be expected over the next few days but it is nothing you cannot handle with ease. Today’s new moon could encourage a rival to take you on but almost immediately they will realize their mistake and back off again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to deal with a difficult situation on a step-by-step basis rather than try to get it sorted in one mad rush. Your work may be piling up but it must not be allowed to get in the way of repairing an important relationship – that comes first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your luck has definitely turned for the better now and today’s new moon in your fellow Air sign of Aquarius indicates great things if you have the courage to follow your dreams. You don’t need anyone’s permission to create the perfect life for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Peace of mind may have been absent of late but the planets indicate that as from today you won’t be quite so negative in your outlook. If a loved one tries to cheer you up and make you laugh then let them – it will do both of you good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s new moon will inspire you to end your hibernation early and get back into the world, no matter how cold the weather outside may be. Socially the next few days could be and should be special for you. Romance is well starred too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An offer of some kind may be tempting but can you be sure it is genuine? With a new moon in the money area of your chart there is every chance it could be the right move for you, but you still need to ask questions. Take nothing on trust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Both your mind and your emotions seem to be working well now, and even if there are still some things you find worrying they won’t be able to stop you moving forward either personally or professionally. It’s all good, and getting better by the minute.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t socialize if you don’t feel like it today. Others may try to get you to join in the “fun” but if it’s not your sort of thing then don’t force it. The secret of life is to embrace who you are at any given time and truly enjoy the experience.

