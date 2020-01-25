Your daily horoscope: January 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Get involved in clubs and societies that interest you this year. You may think of yourself as a bit of a loner but you have a lot of wisdom to impart – and many things still to learn – and that can only happen if you interact with like-minded people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are not as easily fooled as some people like to think you are and will know without having to be told if someone is feeding you bad information. Ignore the so-called facts and figures they put in front of you and trust your instincts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you have wanted for ages is now within reach and all you have to do is take it. Spare a thought for those who have not been as fortunate as you and who still have to strive for what they desire – but just one thought, no more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your powers of persuasion are high now and if anyone can get the doubters to follow a new lead then you can. You do, of course, have to make sure first that the new lead is correct and proper, not just for you but for everyone involved.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means stick with tried and trusted ways of doing things but don’t be scared to change things around a bit if you think it might do some good. You may surprise yourself at just how quickly you pick up on new techniques.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to have a special insight into what is going on in your neighborhood or environment and others will sense that and come to you for advice and assistance. Help them if you can but don’t promise what is clearly impossible. Know your limits.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler, is linked to Mars today you will find it quite easy to say the right thing. But you must also be truthful in what you say, even at the risk of upsetting people you love. The right thing and the honest thing are the same thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many things going on around you at the moment that you may find it hard to focus on any one thing for any length of time. But why should that be a problem? Variety being the spice of life it’s good that you want to try everything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to give some serious thought as to what you are going to be doing in your life over the next few months. Think back to the promises you made at the turn of the year, make some adjustments if necessary, then just get on with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Focus on the bigger picture and let other people take care of the details. You may be a bit reckless by nature but sometimes that can work in your favour, and if you act on the spur of the moment today it could be a very fine moment indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Consider your options carefully, then act swiftly and decisively. Today’s Mars-Mercury link will give you added speed and sharpness in both mind and body, and it’s highly unlikely you will find yourself trailing your rivals. You’re more likely to be miles ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury in your sign adds sharpness to both the way you think and the way you speak, and anyone who meets with your disapproval today may wish they had stayed out of your way. Don’t go looking for trouble though – quite enough of it will find you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may believe that nothing can go wrong and that whatever you say or do will work out for the best, and you may be right in the short-term. But the planets warn that your long-term interests could suffer if you behave irresponsibly. Think before you act.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com