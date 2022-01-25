Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing this year is that you have confidence in yourself at all times and in all situations. If you let even a sliver of doubt creep into your mind it could cause all sorts of mayhem, so refuse to believe in anything but your total success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although what occurs over the next few days could stir things up a bit on the work front, you will ultimately benefit from the changes taking place. If you want to move up in the world then you should be welcoming these upheavals, not trying to avoid them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if rivals have the upper hand at the moment but the cosmic outlook is still very much on your side, so stop worrying about what other people are doing and focus on what you can do to make life a more enjoyable experience.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The best way to ease your fears is to throw yourself into your work so your mind is occupied with matters you are able to control. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart will reveal ways to improve your cash-flow situation over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have the drive and the determination to make something of your life, so follow your dreams and don’t be put off by people who say you are aiming too high, because they are wrong. You may be surprised how quickly those dreams come true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Unless a friend expressly asks you to help them over the next 24 hours you must keep your distance. You may know better than they do what needs to be changed but they won’t thank you for your advice and may even deliberately ignore it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn is a highly favorable influence, so put your worries behind you and get on with the important tasks of moving up in the world and having a good time. And no, those aims are not mutually exclusive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars now is that you are doing too much for other people and it’s not doing them or you a great deal of good. Stand back and let friends, partners and loved ones work out their emotional issues for themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your doubts will be swept away over the next two or three days and before the week is done you will be moving ahead again in leaps and bounds. This is a time of challenge and opportunity for you, but it should also be a time of fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A money-making opportunity will come your way over the next 24 hours and if you make the most of it you will be able to put your financial situation on a firmer footing. You must be decisive though – wait too long and the chance will pass you by.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a huge luck factor working in your favor at the moment and with Mars in your sign there is precious little you cannot do if you put your mind to it. Don’t listen to those who say something is impossible – be the one who proves them wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although the sun is moving through your sign other influences urge you to watch and wait and not try to do everything in one mad rush. It could well be the case that other people’s silly mistakes make it unnecessary to push yourself too hard.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop worrying what friends and family members might say about what you are doing and do it to the best of your ability. The less you conform to other people’s way of thinking over the next few days the more successful you will be.

