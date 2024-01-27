Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Personal issues and family matters are highlighted on your birthday and you are going to have to be a lot more open about your feelings over the coming year. More to the point, you will no longer be able to pretend that other people’s feelings do not exist.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to play in the big leagues then you need to make sure the world knows who you are and what you can do. Don’t be modest about your abilities – today’s Mars-Mercury link means you can talk yourself up all the way to the top.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Trust your instincts this weekend, even if no one else seems to trust them one little bit. According to the planets you are the only one who is looking at a problem from the correct angle, and that puts you at a huge advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you were trying to keep secret will become public knowledge over the next few days and all you can hope to do is to control the narrative so you don’t come out of it looking too bad. There’s really no point denying your own guilt.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you pretend not to know what’s been going on others will see through your act and know you are somehow involved. Sometimes the best approach is the honest approach, so admit your role in events and offer to make things right again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What occurs over the next 48 hours may seem funny to you, in a warped sort of way, but not everyone will get the joke. Don’t bother trying to explain it to them as they clearly don’t share your sense of the ridiculous. Keep laughing though!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend and your passion for something you have been working on will be plain for all to see. This could also be a time to savour romance-wise but don’t be too pushy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Instead of trying to persuade people to follow your lead by throwing a deluge of facts and figures at them try appealing to their self-interest. Things tend to get done quicker, and better, when those who are doing the work have a stake in the outcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not hold back when it comes to expressing your opinions about what’s going on in the world. Your viewpoint may not be to everyone’s liking this weekend but even your enemies will admire you for speaking up with such conviction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A money-making idea will pop into your head at the most unlikely moment, so take a break from what you are doing and get your thoughts down on paper. If you fail to do that the idea will fade fast and you will soon have forgotten it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun left your sign last week Mars is still in your corner and what happens this weekend will encourage you to fight for your rights on the work front. Why ask for what you need when you have the power to reach out and take it?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be worrying that a colleague seems to know a lot more about you than you know about them but the planets suggest they don’t mean to hurt you. Stop looking at everyone as a potential enemy and look at them instead as potential friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing this weekend is that you stay true to your principles and resist the temptation to cut corners just because you have the power to do so. Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars, so mix with people who share your values.

