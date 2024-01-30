Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more forgiving attitude will do wonders over the coming year, especially if you are the sort of Aquarius who at times can be somewhat judgmental. Try not to get angry when, as will inevitably happen, people let you down. Why get worked up about nothing?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in the career area of your chart endows you with a burning desire to succeed and the more challenges you are confronted with over the next few days the more you will like it – and people in positions of power will be mightily impressed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Even if you are the sort of Taurus who prefers not to take chances you will be hugely adventurous over the next few days. With your insatiable curiosity you want to broaden your horizons in every way possible so you get to know more about the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The fact that some people are easily fooled is not an excuse to take advantage of them. If you have a better grasp of what is going on in the world than they do you must make it your mission to open their eyes and ears to reality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your opposite sign will confront you with partnership challenges but it will also give you the energy and drive to deal with them. Remember, you don’t have to be confrontational, in fact you will accomplish more in the long-term if you work as a team.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be afraid to show your ruthless side today, especially on the work front where it would appear that some of your colleagues are not pulling their weight and leaving you to do the bulk of the lifting. It’s time for an attitude adjustment!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You feel more confident and carefree than you have in a long time and you can use that positive outlook to get ahead in the world professionally and improve your private life too. The more of an effort you make the more you will enjoy yourself.

What does the year hold for you? From romantic prospects to career changes, a lookahead for 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to accept that there is only so far you can go on your own and that won’t be far enough to bring about the change of lifestyle you crave. Try pairing up with someone who shares your sense of ambition – together you can make it work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Aim to give 100 per cent every minute of every day. You have never been the sort to settle for second best and there is no reason why you should lower your standards now. Aim high, fly fast and be a force for good in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to be more careful about how you make use of your resources. The most precious of those resources is time and if you take on too many aims or tell others you can do things for them when you cannot your time could run out very quickly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mars, Venus and Mercury all moving through your sign you have all the skills you need to get whatever it is you want most from life. If you can, persuade others to do things for you. If you can’t, don’t be afraid to be a little more forceful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t know for sure if people in positions of power like your ideas until you tell them what they are. Yes, of course, they could reject them out of hand but that’s not a good enough reason to say nothing. You must speak up today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of your opinions may not be popular with people who don’t like changes but that’s too bad. You can see which way the wind is blowing and you have every intention of letting it blow you all the way to success, even if it means leaving others behind.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com