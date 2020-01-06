Your daily horoscope: January 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You possess no end of talent but you don’t always use it as effectively as you should, and that needs to change. What gift has the universe bestowed on you? Take it, polish it and use it to help your fellow man – and maybe make yourself a few dollars too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will enjoy no end of opportunities to make your mark during the early part of the year but with so many options available you need to choose carefully. List your priorities, identify your No.1 goal, then go for it with everything you’ve got.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will learn something new about a situation that caused you some worry last year, and the news will bring a smile to your face. Most likely there was precious little to get worked up about in the first place, and now you know that the fun can begin.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep things simple and don’t let your mind be lured away from what is important by people and activities that look interesting but won’t take you closer to your goals. Also, if you are given something for free you will be expected to give something back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t be surprised if what happens over the next few days feels like the kind of situation you have been through many times before. The difference this time though is that the consequences of your actions will be multiplied a hundredfold – so take it seriously.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make where you are going to your guiding star, and let where you have come from fade into the past. Find ways to reinvent yourself before the year gets any older Leo. What is your most amazing dream or your deepest desire? Go for it right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Too much thinking is rarely a good thing, so put your brain in neutral for a bit and let circumstances guide you. There is a plan to your life that is becoming, bit by bit, easier to see. You will find it for sure once you stop looking so hard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more touchy areas of your chart means you will be in an emotional frame of mind this week. Do not – repeat, not – allow your feelings to get the better of you. Whatever the provocation you must rise above it. Be better than your critics.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If others want to waste their time on trivial activities then let them get on with it. The planets indicate you are going to have a number of important things to take care of over the next few days, so leave the small stuff to little people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the main financial area of your chart will do wonders for your cash-flow situation over the next few weeks but you still need to be careful. Any money you make should be put aside for the proverbial rainy day – it may be here quite soon!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your sign is so intense at the moment that you may be worrying how you are going to keep on top of everything that happens. But you will. Capricorn is a sign that possesses hidden reserves, and you will be calling on them this week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days you may discover something about the world around you, something that answers some of the deeper questions you have been asking yourself. Yes, there is meaning to life. Can you work out what it is?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know on a mental level that there is no point thinking too much about the past, still less worrying about it. But it would appear there is something you just can’t let go of. Face up to it once and for all and then leave it behind you forever.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com