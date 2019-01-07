Your daily horoscope: January 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Charity work of one sort or another will attract you over the coming year. You may seem material by nature but there is a deeper part of you that wants to be of service to the world. You will find that helping others helps you a great deal, too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much about work as the new week begins. As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius today you will get more out of life if you relax rather than push yourself too hard. You’ve earned a break.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can and you must follow your heart this coming week, no matter where it might lead you nor what others might say about what you choose to do. It’s not about success or making money, it’s about being happy in your own skin.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something that makes a difference for a friend or family member today, something that improves their life in a clear and enjoyable way. If you show others love and respect now they will return the favour many times over later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it hard to get excited about chores and other responsibilities as the new week begins, but that’s okay. As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the work area of your chart you can probably afford to slack off a bit, or maybe a lot.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others may say you are not taking things seriously enough, and maybe they’re right, but so what? Life is too short to allow yourself to get agitated over issues that, a month, a week, maybe only a day from now won’t matter in the slightest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend gives you some rather personal advice today it may annoy you that they think they can say things about your private life without being asked. On the other hand, what they tell you could be helpful. Maybe you should listen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be remarkably tolerant at the moment. Are you not feeling well? Most likely you are feeling very well indeed, thanks to Venus, your ruler, moving into one of the more relaxed areas of your chart. Why get angry when you don’t have to?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point making a big issue out of a money matter that did not work out the way you wanted it to. There will be another chance to earn more cash later in the week, so put this one down to experience and move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus, planet of love and harmony, moves into your sign today, so chances are you will be in an easygoing and forgiving sort of mood. But if someone has wronged you don’t just forgive without getting something in return. An apology would be nice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you keep your own standards high and that you make sure those you have dealings with, on both a personal and a professional level, keep their standards high too. Only the best is good enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be having second thoughts about a way of looking at the world that you once took for granted, but that’s okay. It’s good that you are showing some flexibility in your thinking. You can sometimes be a bit too rigid for your own good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be in one of your more generous moods today and anyone who asks you a favour is likely to find it granted. Just be careful you don’t give away too much of your time and energy, and even more so your money, and leave yourself short.

