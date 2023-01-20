Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind may be full of great ideas but few of them are destined to see the light of day, so be realistic about what you can accomplish and focus on a single goal at a time. Above all, avoid wishful thinking, it’s a drain on your energy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment and it’s more than likely you will meet someone who becomes a lifelong companion. You will also be on good terms with someone in a position of power. Show them what you are capable of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you know what you want and believe you can get it then the sun’s move into the most ambitious area of your chart today will create the conditions that can make it happen for you. There is only one direction you will be heading – to the top!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be impatient to get started on what you’ve been planning since the turn of the year but don’t rush it. You will have plenty of time to make your mark, so make sure you have not overlooked any small but important details.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s time to turn your attention to your long-term financial situation. Even if you are the kind of Cancer who rarely gives much thought to the future what happens over the next few days will impress on you how important it is to plan ahead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be too assertive now that the sun is moving into your opposite sign or you could find your efforts rebounding on you. You need to get past the idea that you must always be the boss. Let other people make the running for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Pay close attention to details today and over the weekend because if you miss or ignore even the smallest of things it could hold you back in a big way. It might also be an idea to think about your everyday habits and routines. Move with the times.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put thoughts of failure out of your head and strike out bravely in a new direction. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today will inspire you to get busy and get noticed. Will others approve? You really don’t care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find it easier to open up emotionally to family and friends today and over the weekend and that’s a good thing. They will open up to you too and you may be surprised how close their outlook on life is to your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been far too serious of late and need to get back to the happy-go-lucky Sag that friends and family and work colleagues admire so much. The Sun’s move into the most outgoing area of your chart will improve your mood no end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun may be leaving your sign but there will still be no end of good things coming your way today and over the weekend. You do, however, need to be sensible about how you use your time and your energy, neither of which are limitless

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No doubt you are eager to get out into the world and make your mark now the sun is moving into your sign, but be patient and take things a step at a time to begin with. Success is a marathon, not a sprint, so pace yourself sensibly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more sensitive side of your nature will come to the fore over the next few days and you may get upset over issues that would not usually bother you at all. It’s okay to follow your heart but listen to what your head is telling you too.

