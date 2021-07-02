Your daily horoscope: July 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Any anxieties you felt over the past 12 months will be swept away quickly and decisively over the coming solar year. Remind yourself today, and every day from now on, that you alone are master of your destiny and have the power to make things happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

We all make mistakes – yes, even an Aries – so don’t kick yourself if you’ve messed up in some way over the past few days. Even if it was a bit embarrassing it was also good experience. You won’t make the same mistake twice!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should have enough drive and energy over the next 24 hours to see through a change that needs to occur, not least so it improves your financial situation. Use your powers of persuasion to get the assistance you need from family and friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have shocked so many people by your words and actions of late that there is not much left you can say or do to amaze them. Maybe you should keep a low profile for a while, at least while the consequences work themselves out!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’ve had your fill of being pushed around by someone who, in your opinion, is your inferior on every level, so do something about it and keep doing it until they get the message. Once you make a stand you need to keep making it until you win.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will need to work closely with other people today, especially if you are trying to figure out what is going on in the world. Don’t pretend you don’t care about current events, because you care very much, especially where those events might affect you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find that your workload is getting too much for you that’s a clear sign you need to cut back. It’s good to be ambitious but it’s not good if you spend so much time on your work that there’s nothing left over for your private life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find yourself drawn to someone’s strength and power today. By all means allow yourself to be inspired by them but don’t start believing that everything they do is a minor miracle. They’re human just like you, so keep a sense of balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know what you want, you know where to get it, and if anyone stands in your way they won’t be standing for long! You have no doubts at all that you can reach your goal – and because of that huge self-belief you most likely will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets there is nothing you cannot do over the next 24 hours, so identify your highest ambition and go after it with everything you’ve got. Life is what you choose to make of it, not just today but every day from now on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The ruthless way you pursue your goals will surprise some people today, but if they had been paying attention they would have noticed you are in no mood to accept second best. Success is there for the taking and you don’t intend to let it pass by.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Push yourself harder today and finish off a project that has dragged on far too long. The energy you need to complete it will come the moment you resolve to give it your very best shot. Finish it today and leave the weekend free for having fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have not yet got what you wanted from a certain situation you will find ways to make it happen today. Try not to get obsessive about it though. Yes, it’s important, but not so important that you must sacrifice your entire social life.

