Your daily horoscope: July 22

Your daily horoscope: July 22

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your energy levels, both physical and mental, will surge over the coming 12 months and it’s important that you find a positive outlet for all your pent-up ambition. What is the highest ideal you can think of? Aim for that and refuse to ever go lower.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful as the new week begins that you don’t accidentally make an enemy of someone who thinks your criticism of them is unjustified. They recognize that you can be rather blunt at times but this time you really do risk going too far.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you find yourself at odds with someone you live or work with today you are strongly advised not to let the situation get out of hand. The planets warn that once a certain point is reached compromise will no longer be an option for either of you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone offers to do you a favour today you would be wise to find out what they expect from you in return. Don’t believe them if they say they are doing it out of the goodness of their heart – there is sure to be a deeper motive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because others find it hard to live up to your standards does not mean you can ignore them yourself. On the contrary, it becomes even more important that you provide a lead and show them that if you can be strong then they can be too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The old solar cycle is coming to an end and when the sun moves into your sign tomorrow you can and you must draw a line under the past and begin anew. Start by having a serious throw out of things you no longer use and will never need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A stressful start to the week may be likely as certain individuals, especially on the work front, seem determined to be unhelpful, obstructive and even hostile. There are times when you must fight for what is right for you personally and this is one of them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find it hard to get your way as the new week begins, but that’s okay. As the sun changes signs tomorrow you will have no choice but to raise your game and become more competitive. You can’t be a nice guy all the time Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It will pay you to check the small print on documents carefully today, especially when dealing with work-related matters. It’s unlikely that anyone is trying to cheat you but mistakes have been known to happen, so be on your guard at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever you are currently working on you are advised to let it sit for a day or two before pushing ahead again. Once the sun moves in your favour tomorrow you may find you don’t have to make much of an effort – others will do it for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem determined to prove yourself at the moment, which is strange because no one has suggested that you are not good enough. Nothing bad will happen so long as you keep your competitive instincts under control. You don’t have to win everything!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if what you have been working on these past few weeks seems to have come to a halt. Most likely you simply need to adjust the way you look at it and the sun’s imminent change of signs will help you do that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means set yourself targets but don’t make them so outrageous that you are playing catch-up right from the start. The sun in Cancer these past few weeks has raised your sights considerably, and that’s good, but you must keep a sense of perspective.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

