Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Mars in the career area of your chart means you will be hugely ambitious over the coming year but it also warns you could make enemies of people who should be your friends. Remember: Others don’t have to lose so you can win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you get a chance to further your career or financial aims today just go for it. The planets indicate it’s a tailor-made opportunity for you but also warns if you hesitate for even a moment a rival could beat you to it, so get moving!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make the most of Mars in your sign to advance your own interests and pull ahead of those you are in some way competing with. You don’t have to be aggressive about it but you do have to be forceful. There are no prizes for coming second.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something unexpected is likely to occur today and over the weekend but while it might take you by surprise there is nothing it can do to actually harm you, so stay calm. You do sometimes have a tendency to panic for no good reason!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a colleague tries to turn you away from the path you have chosen it’s almost certainly because they don’t want to see you succeed. Refuse to be sidetracked and act as if you know what you are doing and don’t need anyone’s advice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing today and over the weekend is that you use your time wisely and don’t waste it on people whose drive and ambition does not match your own. If you allow them to drag you down to their lazy level you are sure to regret it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be a lot of cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment but other influences mean you won’t lack for energy or ambition. Avoid confrontation but make sure your needs, personal and professional, always come first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can afford to be adventurous now, especially when you are operating as part of a group or a team. People you work with who are also your friends will assist you in ways you had not expected between now and the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why do you fear the worst when there is nothing to fear? Just because certain individuals don’t share your aims and ambitions does not mean you must think of them as being against you. It’s what you do that matters, today and every day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A long-term project that has been eating up your resources must be brought to a conclusion. No, that does not mean abandoning it, it means putting extra time and energy into it between now and the start of next week. Don’t think, just act!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart is a cosmic invitation to aim higher than ever before. What is your No. 1 artistic and creative interest? Put as much effort as you can into it over the next few days. Make a name for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be more assertive when dealing with domestic issues but in a way that does not turn loved ones against you. It won’t be easy but someone of your intelligence can find a way – in fact it’s a MUST if you want peace and quiet!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s unlikely you’ll be at a loss for words but be careful what you say and how you say it or you could make an enemy or two. You’re not usually insensitive when dealing with friends and colleagues but you may be a touch too abrupt today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com