Your daily horoscope: July 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to keep your head out of the clouds over the coming year, because if you get too dreamy you may find it hard to accomplish much of a practical nature. Be creative and artistic by all means, but be aware of concrete realities too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get out and about. See and be seen. The more you are on the move today the more likely it is you will meet the kind of people whose friendship could bring you advancement. Never stop looking for ways to move up in the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Focus on your long-term goals and don’t allow yourself to get distracted by other people’s silly games. You are in one of your serious moods at the moment and that’s good, because there are some serious issues that need to be dealt with.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in your sign gives a softer edge to your nature, but others would be wise not to believe that means you are an easy touch. Anyone who takes liberties today must be given one warning, and then shown the door if they do it again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will go out of your way to avoid unpleasant situations today, and that’s fine, but there may be an occasion when you have no choice but to hit back at someone who is giving you a hard time. Give them an equally hard time too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to identify too openly with one particular point of view or opinion today because it could cause problems when dealing with people whose outlook on life is different to your own. You CAN work together successfully, IF you steer clear of extremes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem unfair that those who have not put in anywhere near as much work as you get the same rewards, but don’t let it get to you. You’re not working to get more than them, you’re working to reach your own potential, so forget about comparisons.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be the centre of attention at the moment, and it may be good for your ego, but don’t forget that the more you are scrutinized the more likely it is any mistakes you make will be noticed. It’s not always beneficial to be in the limelight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have done a number of good deeds for other people recently and they have not been forgotten. At some stage over the next few days several of those you have helped will find ways to help you in return. You deserve your good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s good that you are in such a mellow mood at the moment but don’t get so laidback in your attitude that you overlook something that could be to your advantage. You need to be alert to new opportunities, of which there will be plenty.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why is something confusing you so much? No matter how hard it may be to make sense of it you must keep digging for facts and figures. Eventually the fog will clear from your brain and you will be able to see what has been going on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you don’t know how to do something then ask those who do. There is no shame in admitting that you are out of your depth – in fact it is a sign of strength. No one expects you to know everything, so don’t expect it of yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets not everything is as straightforward as it may seem, so be on your guard and be ready to question what others try to tell you. Anyone who thinks you can be easily fooled has obviously never had to deal with that famous Pisces intuition.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com