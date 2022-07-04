Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will come a point over the next few months when you realize you have been over-ambitious and need to bring your goals back down to earth. Yes, of course, you should be aiming high, but not so high that you lose sight of your dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Many things will happen over the next few days and not one of them will be boring. The influence of Pluto will bring experiences you have no way of avoiding, though at times you might like to, but they will all be to your ultimate benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know you have talent but you seem unsure how best to express it. Fortunately, what happens next will point you in the right direction and if you have the courage to move in that direction your success will be plain for everyone to see.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means have fun as the new week begins but don’t lose sight of the fact that some people have serious issues they are struggling with and are unlikely to appreciate it if you make light of their problems. Help them if you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have your suspicions that someone is being less than honest but it’s unlikely they can hurt you in any way so don’t waste your time on them. At this time of year it is all about you, so focus on your dreams and ambitions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Leo is one of the zodiac’s fixed signs your opinions can be rigid to say the least and the planets warn if you are not prepared to be flexible today you could end up falling out with family and friends. No, you’re not always right!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you approach a difficult task with courage and confidence you may be surprised to discover that it’s actually quite easy. As always, the most important thing is the attitude you choose to adopt – and, yes, it really is your own choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point dwelling on something that went wrong a while back because you cannot change the past. You can, however, resolve to live your best possible life today and make that same resolution each and every day from now on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to believe you have powerful enemies, and maybe you do, but you have a goodly share of power yourself and if you choose to use it today no one will be able to stand in your way. Don’t fear other people, let other people fear you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing now is that you don’t just assume that friends and family and work colleagues know what you are talking about. Spell out what needs to be said in words of three syllables or less. Leave no room for misunderstanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your head may be full of brilliant ideas but do they look as good to other people as they do to you? Pluto in your sign, linked to mind planet Mercury, warns that not everyone you talk to today will be on the same mental wavelength.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that you are not the most touchy-feely member of the zodiac will work in your favor today as others let their feelings guide them in the wrong direction. Be logical, be rational and be aware that emotions can sometimes be dangerous.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means give a friend advice if they ask for it but make sure they know there are no guarantees and you don’t claim to know what is best for other people. The most helpful advice you can give them is to listen to their own inner voice.

