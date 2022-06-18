Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If life seems a bit tame at the moment then make it your mission to liven things up. Your natural Gemini humour must be allowed to express itself, even at the risk of upsetting some of life’s more sensitive souls. It will be good for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to upset someone higher up the professional ladder this weekend. You have a tendency to instantly put into words whatever thoughts come into your head but if you do that now a backlash is likely, so keep your feelings to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to over-analyze your current situation. There is no reason why you should mistrust the evidence of your own eyes and ears this weekend, so stay calm and let your rivals and enemies worry about you rather than you worry about them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be able to explain how you reach a decision but if your sixth sense points you in a particular direction you know better than to ignore it. Don’t worry if it makes you look like the odd one out – you’re different and you’re better too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No, the world is not about to come crashing down around your ears, so snap out of that negative mindset and start looking at your surroundings with eyes that see hope and beauty rather than conflict and decay. Your mind creates your reality.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s quite likely that you recently missed out on something good because you were afraid to put your reputation on the line but you will get the chance to rectify that mistake over the next 48 hours. Be ambitious and really go for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Decide what you want to accomplish then go after it as if your life depends on it. It doesn’t, of course, but the time for planning is over and you must act in ways that leave both colleagues and rivals in no doubt you are a winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste your time arguing with someone whose opinions are very different to your own. They are at one extreme of the ideas spectrum and you are at the other, so accept that fact and work harder to make your ideas look better than theirs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to put a bit more effort into a creative endeavour that is ticking along nicely but still lacks that special ingredient. Don’t try to do it all on your own. Get help if you need it and be generous when it comes to sharing the credit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Other people won’t need to be told how you are feeling this weekend, they will know by the look on your face that you are in no mood to play games. If they are sensible they won’t cause you any grief. If they are not …

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about work for a while and focus on the fun side of life. Yes, doing well in your career can be fun too, but all work and no play makes you a dull Capricorn in other people’s eyes, so show the world you know how to enjoy yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so forget about work and family obligations and spend as much time with your friends as you can. Anything of a “serious” nature can safely be left to another day, or even ignored completely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to throw caution to the wind but are you sure you know what you are doing? The planets indicate it might be best to hold back for a bit and watch from afar while others make mistakes you can learn from.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com