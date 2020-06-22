Your daily horoscope: June 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The past few months have been turbulent to say the least, but you managed to stay ahead of the game and now you will get your reward. Don’t let anyone try to tell you that you have been fortunate. Luck has nothing to do with it – it’s skill.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Strive to be pleasant today, especially when dealing with people who may not deserve to be treated with respect. The planets suggest you are being watched by someone who can assist you professionally, but only if they believe you know how to handle people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you can get away with almost anything at the moment, and maybe you can, but if you attempt something truly outrageous today the results may not be to your liking. Pushing boundaries may be fun but try not to take it too far.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The past few weeks have been fortunate for you and the next few weeks could be as well. However, while your ruling planet Mercury is going through one of its retrograde phases you would be wise not to take anything for granted. Fortune favours the cautious today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your sign endows you with plenty of get-up-and-go but before you start moving maybe you should focus on an issue closer to home. Someone you love needs your input on a matter that is important to them. Make it important for you too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is information that you would prefer to keep secret then watch what you say over the next 24 hours. There are times when, once you start talking, you find it impossible to stop, and if you say too much you could give your rivals an edge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t have to give up, or even share, what is owed to you if you work willingly with other people today. On the contrary, the more open and honest you are about your ambitions the more likely it is you will get the help you need to succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find it easy to get along with most people today but one particular individual may get on your nerves a bit. Try not to get drawn into a discussion with them, still less an argument. The last thing you want is to spoil your positive mood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you have been revealing a bit too much about your comings and goings of late, and it needs to stop. Scorpio is supposed to be a secretive sign, so keep what you are up to strictly between yourself and those who are directly involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make sure you practice what you preach today or you could leave yourself open to criticism. Your rivals will be anything but slow when it comes to letting the world know how you say one thing but mean another. Try not to make it easy for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be more confident about your prospects of late but you must not forget that a lot still depends on other people, so do what it takes to stay in their good books. That does not apply, of course, if they ask you to do something unethical.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Yes, you have big plans and, yes, you are going to turn them into big successes, but don’t try to do everything at once. If you find yourself looking at the clock and trying to meet imaginary deadlines then you are doing it wrong. There’s no rush.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be brimming over with creative ideas but keep them to yourself for a bit. With mind planet Mercury moving retrograde you may find that your ambitions change from one day to the next, and if others notice that it could be embarrassing.

