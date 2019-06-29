Your daily horoscope: June 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main problem Cancer is that you don’t always believe in yourself, which means you sometimes miss out because you are hesitant to act. This year you can and you must be more confident of your abilities. Don’t aim to be good, aim to be the best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As an Aries you hate to admit that you make mistakes like everyone else – it puts a dent in your ego – but you do and, if someone points out where you have made an error this weekend you must thank them for it. But don’t make any more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop worrying what other people might think of you and start doing the things you know will make you happy. If you keep telling yourself that you are the best you will start to believe it, and when you believe it then it will become a reality.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to take any silly chances over the next 48 hours and especially don’t do or say anything that could damage your reputation. That might sound a bit restrictive for your liking, but later on you will understand why it was necessary to tread carefully.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t push yourself too hard or expect too much of yourself. The sun in your sign gives you a great deal of confidence and energy but other influences warn if you take a step in the wrong direction you may then have to take several steps back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You always look on the bright side, and that’s good, but it will pay you to be aware of some of the potential pitfalls which lay ahead of you. If you have learnt from similar mistakes you made in the past then hopefully you won’t make them again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to find something worth fighting for, something that engages you and inspires you. Whatever it is, you won’t be fighting alone – there are so many people out there who share your beliefs, and who could benefit from your rational approach.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The risks you take over the next 48 hours may or may not pay off but what matters is not that you succeed or fail at something new but that you at least have the guts to try. Remember, until you try you never know what you can do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are well aware of the fact that what people say and what people mean can be two entirely different things, so be wary of anyone who makes grand promises this weekend. Almost certainly they are setting themselves up for failure. Don’t be part of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to deal with someone who has taken a liberty too many this weekend. Let them know you find their actions disrespectful and that you won’t stand for it any longer. You’ve been a nice guy too often Sag – now it’s time to get tough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because the sun is moving through your opposite sign at the moment there will be one and maybe several occasions over the next 48 hours when you are no longer in control of events. But that’s okay. Stay calm and you will adapt with ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not lack for energy, and you certainly don’t lack for ambition, but just because you have those things does not mean you have to use them. Relax this weekend and save yourself for some seriously big challenges that are on their way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your reputation as one of life’s nice guys will be put to the test over the next few days and it’s quite possible that you will say and do things which don’t sit comfortably with the image you like to have of yourself. Good. Get a new image.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com