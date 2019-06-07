Your daily horoscope: June 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The future you envisage for yourself is the future you will get. Your mind is a more powerful tool than you realize and there will be times this year when your thoughts become realities as if by some sort of magic. Think the unthinkable, and do it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even your rivals will admire the way you deal with tough situations today. There is something about the Aries nature that refuses to know when it is beaten and because of that you rarely are. If you could bottle that talent you would make a fortune!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t listen to those who say you should lower your sights and aim for a target that is within your natural range. The whole point of stretching yourself is that you expand your limits – that what was difficult for you before now comes easy. Go for it Taurus!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If the old ways of doing things no longer work for you then change them. That may sound ridiculously easy but, of course, it is actually quite hard and what happens today and over the weekend will challenge you like never before. You’ll love it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Uranus, planet of the unexpected, links with Mercury in your sign today, so it is quite likely that you will experience some kind of breakthrough on a mental level. Your new way of looking at the world will answer many of the questions you have been asking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to do something today that does not come naturally but you know you cannot just walk away from it. Plan ahead as best you can, then put your heart and soul into making it a success. You may surprise yourself by what you can do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend suggests something today that you think is mad then, of course, your first reaction will be to have nothing to do with it. Having given it some thought though you may decide it’s worth a shot. What have you got to lose?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A good deed you did in the recent past will be repaid in full today. You don’t expect anything in return, of course, but the universe always pays its debts – which is maybe something you should think about the next time you consider doing a bad deed!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you are asked to do today could be a bit embarrassing but if you don’t think about it and just do it then it won’t be so bad. Scorpios in general tend to be pretty robust, which on occasions like this can work in your favour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is important that you say the right things, especially when dealing with people who are in a position to make you rich or make you poor. You must not lie to them, of course, but you can, and you should, put a positive spin on your words.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mercury, planet of the mind, linked to Uranus, planet of genius, today there is every chance that you will come up with an idea that never occurred to you before. Don’t just leave it as an idea though – use it to improve your position in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You want to take a risk of some kind but you worry that if you do you could leave yourself open to forces that would like to destroy you. Since when have you been the sort to play it safe? Life is an adventure or it is nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With both Mercury and Mars moving in your favour at the moment you don’t lack for confidence, and with changes planet Uranus getting in on the act today you won’t hesitate to try something new. Your belief in yourself can be quite intimidating Pisces!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com