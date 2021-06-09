Your daily horoscope: June 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You cannot turn around and go back the way you came, so accept that you are where you are and make the most of it. Push fear away from you and push ahead with your plans. And don’t stop pushing until you reach your very own promised land.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Relationships, both personal and professional, will get a boost over the next few days. If harsh words have been exchanged with loved ones and colleagues, now is the time to put it behind you and move on together. Others are in a forgiving mood too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be full of energy and enthusiasm today, so much so that you may end up doing half-a-dozen things at once instead of just one or two. But don’t forget that quality always counts more than quantity. Too many commitments could dilute your success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Aim to be the biggest and the best at what you are working on, no matter how insignificant it may be in the greater scheme of things. Important people will take note of your commitment and pencil you into their plans for the very near future.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some things matter and some things don’t and it is of the utmost importance that you know how to tell one from the other. Don’t waste your time on situations that, even if they go well for you, won’t change very much. Focus on what is truly important.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve been on the move of late and that’s good as the more you see of the world the more your outlook on life will change for the better. Not that it was poor to begin with, but there are times when you can be a bit too cynical.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that only a week or two back looked like a minor disappointment will look like a major triumph today, and there will be more good news coming your way before the end of the week. You will find yourself richer in ways that matter more than money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You’ve had a lot of fun in recent weeks and the good times are not over by a long way. The approaching eclipse suggests that the next few days could be memorable, especially if you are the sort of Libra who enjoys meeting new people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A good deed you did for someone in the dim and distant past will come back to you today and you may be surprised at the level of respect and affection you receive. Causes always have consequences and the universe always pays debts in kind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are a person of strong likes and dislikes, but the planets indicate it will pay you to take a more neutral attitude to what is going on in the world around you. Does it affect you directly? If not, ignore it and focus on more personal issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a very real chance you will be moving up the ladder of success over the next few days, but you must stay alert for new opportunities and you must not let a rival beat you to a promotion that should have been yours. Stay sharp!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t always seem to know when enough is enough and the planets warn you could easily go to extremes over the next 24 hours. If you do, someone who is even more extreme in their views than you could give you a hard time. Lighten up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be a profitable day for you, especially if you are confident enough to follow what your intuition tells you. If the so-called experts say one thing but your inner voice says another, listen only to yourself – you already know what needs to be done.

