Your daily horoscope: June 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your faith in your own abilities reached new heights over the previous 12 months, and with good reason. Now you can push on and put yourself to the test even more, confident that whatever life throws at you can be turned to your long-term advantage.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you a glass half full or a glass half empty sort of Aries? If it’s the latter and you think that life is tough, then consider this: Somewhere in the region of six billion of your fellow human beings would happily change places with you – so cheer up!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is something you have been wanting to say for ages but never quite got around to putting into words, then get ready – you will get the chance to make your thoughts known over the next 24 hours. Don’t hold back. Tell others what they need to hear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may need to remind yourself today that you have dreams and aspirations of your own and you cannot afford to spend all your time fixing things for other people. Be assertive, be ambitious and be ready to say “no” when you are asked to help out yet again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have lost the desire to finish a project of some kind, but that’s okay. If your heart isn’t in it then even if you did get it done it probably would not be up to standard, so let it go and focus on something more worthy of your talents.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Joint activities are under good stars now and if you are called on to work as part of a team over the next few days you will not only have a good time but will enhance your reputation as well. The more you co-operate the more you will thrive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you want to do and what people in positions of authority expect you to do may be two entirely different things, but it’s not the end of the world. There are ways you can merge your aims with the aims of those who are handing out the orders.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will want to be on the move today but events may force you to stay where you are. Yes, it’s frustrating, but if you are smart you will find creative ways to make it work in your favour. Be patient – you’ll be on the move again soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your thoughts to yourself today, especially if they are the kind of thoughts that could cause ill feeling if the wrong people get to hear of them. You probably don’t care what others think, of course, but this is not the time to stir things up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you have feelings for may be unable to meet up with you today, which will be disappointing, but don’t make a big deal of it. You will still have plenty of opportunities to have fun together over the next few weeks, so accept it and keep smiling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have a great deal of energy at your disposal over the next few days, but don’t use it all up in one go. Both at home and at work try moving at a more moderate pace, one that takes you places without too much physical exertion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Say what you need to say as plainly and simply as you know how. It may seem to some people as if you are lacking in empathy but the most important thing now is that they get the message quickly and fully. Their feelings are of secondary importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t let your personal feelings get in the way of common sense today. You may be tempted to assure friends and loved ones that nothing bad is going to happen, but that will only be true if you all face up to the facts and do what is necessary.

