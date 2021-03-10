Your daily horoscope: March 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more vocal your critics get over the coming year the more convinced you should be that you are doing the right things. And even if you are not doing the right things it’s your life and your privilege to make mistakes. Just make sure you learn from them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are occasions when you can afford to forgive and forget but this isn’t one of them. You need to make sure that someone who has let you down knows there will be no more second chances. It’s time to erase them from your contacts list.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something will continue to make no sense no matter how much you think about it, so you might as well give up on it and focus on things you do understand. Let it go and don’t worry about the consequences – there won’t be any.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because everyone around you seems happy with the way things are at the moment you may be reluctant to voice your disapproval. But you must. If your intuition tells you something isn’t right you have no choice but to make a fuss about it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are sure to encounter opposition in some shape or form today but that does not mean you have to fight back. This is one of those occasions when, if you pretend that nothing much is going on, the situation is likely to quickly resolve itself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be frustrated with people who can’t make up their minds about the simplest things but that’s just the way it is and it’s unlikely to get much better before the weekend. Do what you can on your own and postpone the rest for a few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone will take a decision over the next 24 hours that you fear will affect your financial situation, but be careful you don’t overreact. It could be that if you keep quiet and keep your head down nothing much will come of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A clash of wills is likely today but you will sense right from the start that neither you nor those opposing you are in a position to win outright. Would it not be better then to reach an agreement of some kind? Libra the peacemaker once again!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even Scorpios get it wrong occasionally and if you recently made some kind of error (go on, admit it, you did) now is the time to recognize that fact. Others won’t think less of you for making a mistake. They will though be amazed you admitted it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find yourself arguing with someone over something trivial today then break off and put some distance between you. The fact that they can rub you up the wrong way over something so small suggests you don’t belong in the same room together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your options for action seem limited at the moment but that could be a positive thing in that it gives you time to give your brainbox a rest. Sometimes Capricorn your life is such a whirl of activity that you can’t even hear yourself think!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you hear something you disagree with today your first reaction will be to launch into a tirade against those who clearly don’t know what is really going on. Think again. If you go into rant mode they will be even less likely to agree with you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t lack for advice today but how much of it can you trust? Most likely hardly any of it, so ignore what others tell you and follow your intuition. Deep down there is a part of you that already knows the answers. Get in touch with it.

