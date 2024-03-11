Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how chaotic the world gets over the coming year you will remain an oasis of calm in the gathering storm. Deep down you know that in the greater scheme of things everything will work out as it is supposed to, so why waste precious time worrying?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The bigger your plans the more you need to take care with them. The planets warn if you meander just a little bit off course today you could find yourself miles away from where you want to be later in the week. Pause and assess your position often.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you must not give too much away. That applies especially to information that could lose its value rapidly if it becomes public knowledge. Keep what you know to yourself for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Go out of your way to be pleasant today, even when dealing with people who do not deserve your respect. If you make a point of overlooking their faults and failings they will be less likely to make an issue of your own shortcomings.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to believe that you can get away with almost anything at the moment and that may be true. However, even with so much cosmic activity working in your favour there will still be consequences if you push your luck too far. Bear that in mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Venus moves into the wealth area of your chart today you could get a welcome boost to your income. But if you spend your new-found dollars on the kind of costly status symbols you cannot really afford you won’t be in the money for long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in the partnership area of your chart will help smooth over any difficulties you have been having with family and friends. On the work front too you will find it easier to overlook other people’s stupid behaviour for the sake of general harmony.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something you would prefer the world not to know about your endeavours today try steering the conversation in other directions. Be subtle about it though. If you change the subject abruptly you could raise suspicions among your rivals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you choose to work with other people now the more you will gain, so banish those thoughts of going it alone and resolve to be more of a team player. Whether you like your partners or not is neither here nor there – it’s only results that matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more of an effort you make to get along with family and friends the more easily you will get along too with strangers you meet while out and about. It’s all about mood and if your outlook on life is positive then good things will naturally occur.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been revealing too much about yourself of late and need to be more guarded in what you say. The less others know about your ambitions the easier it will be to manoeuvre them in directions that benefit you. It’s okay to be a bit devious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing as the new week begins is that you practise what you preach, because if you show even a hint of hypocrisy your rivals will come down on you hard. Double standards are for other people, not for someone as honest as you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What occurs today will make it clear that the universe is very much on your side. It will certainly be evident that you no longer have to struggle to get the most from life – what you need will be handed to you with no questions asked.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com