Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your potential is unlimited and whatever you put your mind to this year will work out for the best. But don’t try to control the creative process at every level – focus on the bigger picture and let friends and family members take care of the small stuff.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury in your sign makes it so much easier to explain yourself to other people and you must take advantage of that fact to smooth out any differences you may have with loved ones at home and colleagues at work. Choose your words carefully.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you think a friend or family member requires assistance then speak up and let them know you are there if they need you. But don’t just take it upon yourself to start making changes. It is essential that you get their permission first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be more confident now about the direction that your career is moving in and if you stay focused on your No. 1 goal then your confidence will grow even more over the next few days. Don’t let anyone or anything distract you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you hear while out and about may cause some anxiety but will have little effect on you personally, so stay calm and take what occurs in your stride. Looking back from the end of the week you may even realize that it worked in your favour.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you work with is giving you such a hard time that you may be tempted to end your association with them. The fact is though you need them more than they need you, so gloss over your differences and make light of their negative attitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone you know is agreed on a certain course of action, so why do you still think it’s the wrong way to go? Whatever the reason you must trust your instincts. What is the right thing for other people won’t necessarily be the right thing for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars is that you must do only what you enjoy today. Some people will, of course, criticize you for being irresponsible but you can and you must ignore them. They’re the sort of people who are sure to complain whatever you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An opportunity that comes your way over the next 24 hours will be too good to ignore, so drop what you are doing and seize it with both hands. And remember, so long as you have faith in your own abilities there is nothing you cannot accomplish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There were times of late when it seemed as if your life was being moved in directions you did not want it to go, but that will change. Mercury in the most dynamic area of your chart will empower you to focus your thinking and seize back control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets indicate that you will learn something to your advantage today, something that could put some serious cash in your pocket if you act quickly. Social activities may be fun but this is one of those occasions when making money is more important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are determined to get your share of the good things in life and what happens today will encourage you to believe that the universe is trying to make it happen for you. You must meet it halfway though – focus your mind exclusively on thoughts of success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your sign is still overwhelmingly positive, so start something new and exciting and make sure you give it 100 per cent. The next few days will see you on a personal and professional high and everything you do will bring rewards and applause.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com