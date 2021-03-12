Your daily horoscope: March 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may think that you can get away with taking the kind of risks that most people try to avoid but be careful. Your birthday chart warns there is a line you must not cross, not if you value your friendships and your social reputation.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart could make this a confusing sort of day, but 90 per cent of what’s going on is almost certainly of no importance. As for the other ten per cent, you can easily deal with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is a good time for relationships in general and for affairs of the heart in particular. Don’t worry if you have not been on the same wavelength with the number one person in your life of late, as that will change dramatically today and tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What seems trivial to you today may be of the utmost importance to someone else, so don’t dismiss their fears and feelings out of hand. Show some empathy and let them know that you understand why they are suffering, even if you have no idea!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Tomorrow’s new moon falls in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart, making it easy for you to make things happen. Also, if you feel the need to get up and go some place new to fulfil your creative needs then by all means do so.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever happens over the next few days you must not let your emotions get the better of you. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to money matters. Even if you feel you are losing out the planets indicate it won’t be too bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you have no option but to accept that partners and colleagues have the upper hand now. But that does not mean you cannot look ahead and start making plans. You’ll get your freedom back soon enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Work matters should go well for you today and over the weekend but they will go even better if you remember at all times to cooperate with your colleagues rather than compete with them. You are on the same side and you must never forget that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel the need to speak up about something today then do so, but don’t expect everyone to agree with you. Others will be impressed by your passion but not by your insistence that you are always right and they are always wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t change something that does not need changing today. Most likely the reason you want to do that is because others are criticizing you for not being radical enough. Even if they are right you would do best to leave things as they are for now.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The cosmic picture is very much in your favor at the moment, so think positive and good things are sure to occur. If you are in any way artistic you should aim to create something special over the next few days, something you can be proud of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The decisions you make over the next two or three days are likely to have consequences that stretch well into the future, so think carefully before taking action. Most importantly, make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The approaching new moon in your sign means you now have the power to make things happen. What are you going to do with that power? For best results, make it something that both pleases you and does some serious good in the world.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com