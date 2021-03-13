 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: March 13

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Yours is one of the most fortunate birthdays of the year in that the universe will help you reach whatever goals and targets you choose to set yourself. Over the next 12 months you will accomplish everything you set out to do, and quite possibly much, much more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Spend as much time as you can afford in quiet contemplation today. It could be the most important time of the year so far. Listen to what your inner voice has to tell you, trust it, then act quickly and decisively when the opportunity arises.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Spend some quality time with your friends today, even if a part of you believes that you should be doing more important things. What could be more important than making sure some of the most enjoyable relationships in your life remain strong?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because today’s new moon falls in the career area of your chart you will want to focus mostly on your place in the world of work and in the world at large. Make sure the plans you have in your head are not just big plans but huge!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have a much clearer idea of what is and is not possible after today’s new moon does its work. The good news is you will probably discover that so much more is possible now you have stopped worrying what other people think of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to attach too much importance to material things. That does not mean that you are about to have something valuable taken away from you, but it does mean you need to stop adding up what you gain and what you lose. It’s not a contest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the partnership area of your chart suggests this could be the kind of day you remember for all the right reasons. All relationships should go well for you now but one very special person will be swept away by your passion!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give some thought to what you want to do more of as the year progresses and then start making concrete plans. The best way to boost your energy levels is to focus only on those things that inspire you. Ignore what others think you should do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in one of the better areas of your chart today will do wonders for your confidence and if you start a project of a creative nature over the next 24 hours it could turn into something that brings applause and awards in the months to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will go from one extreme to the other today, then almost immediately regret it when you realize, too late, that you should have been more moderate in your choice of words and deeds. Next time, try recognizing that other people have feelings too.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you don’t know how to have fun will be forced to revise their opinion of you this weekend. You are determined to forget about your chores, for a while, and only do what makes you smile. Spend more time with the people you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to attach too much importance to money and there is no reason why you should start now. However, you need to recognize that some people think life is all about the mighty dollar. Make sure it’s not your dollar they’re after!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A new moon in your sign will inspire you to aim higher than ever before. No matter what your previous successes may have been you just know you can do even better – and you will. Give 100 per cent today, then give a bit more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies