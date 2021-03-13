Your daily horoscope: March 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Yours is one of the most fortunate birthdays of the year in that the universe will help you reach whatever goals and targets you choose to set yourself. Over the next 12 months you will accomplish everything you set out to do, and quite possibly much, much more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Spend as much time as you can afford in quiet contemplation today. It could be the most important time of the year so far. Listen to what your inner voice has to tell you, trust it, then act quickly and decisively when the opportunity arises.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Spend some quality time with your friends today, even if a part of you believes that you should be doing more important things. What could be more important than making sure some of the most enjoyable relationships in your life remain strong?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because today’s new moon falls in the career area of your chart you will want to focus mostly on your place in the world of work and in the world at large. Make sure the plans you have in your head are not just big plans but huge!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have a much clearer idea of what is and is not possible after today’s new moon does its work. The good news is you will probably discover that so much more is possible now you have stopped worrying what other people think of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to attach too much importance to material things. That does not mean that you are about to have something valuable taken away from you, but it does mean you need to stop adding up what you gain and what you lose. It’s not a contest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the partnership area of your chart suggests this could be the kind of day you remember for all the right reasons. All relationships should go well for you now but one very special person will be swept away by your passion!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give some thought to what you want to do more of as the year progresses and then start making concrete plans. The best way to boost your energy levels is to focus only on those things that inspire you. Ignore what others think you should do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in one of the better areas of your chart today will do wonders for your confidence and if you start a project of a creative nature over the next 24 hours it could turn into something that brings applause and awards in the months to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will go from one extreme to the other today, then almost immediately regret it when you realize, too late, that you should have been more moderate in your choice of words and deeds. Next time, try recognizing that other people have feelings too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks you don’t know how to have fun will be forced to revise their opinion of you this weekend. You are determined to forget about your chores, for a while, and only do what makes you smile. Spend more time with the people you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to attach too much importance to money and there is no reason why you should start now. However, you need to recognize that some people think life is all about the mighty dollar. Make sure it’s not your dollar they’re after!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A new moon in your sign will inspire you to aim higher than ever before. No matter what your previous successes may have been you just know you can do even better – and you will. Give 100 per cent today, then give a bit more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com