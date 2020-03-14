Your daily horoscope: March 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday will make it easier for you to see through the fog of misinformation and get to the root of what’s really important. Once you know the truth you must make sure other people know it too. It belongs to everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to have done a lot of deep thinking of late, which is not really like you, but have you reached any conclusions? Hopefully you will at least have a clearer idea of what the world is about, and what your special place in it should be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get out of the mindset that says you have to be first at everything you do. Make a point of hanging back a little and letting others set the pace this weekend. You may find that by doing less you actually get more done.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A lot of people are watching you now, so make sure you think before you act and when you do act make sure you keep your standards high. If others like what they see it could open all sorts of doorways for you in the near future.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in Pisces at this time of year encourages you to take a few risks, but don’t go too far. By this time next week the cosmic picture will have changed and, looking back, you may regret being more reckless than you needed to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have done a lot of talking of late and few people can be unaware of what you intend to do. Now the time is fast approaching when you have to back up those words with action. Does that thought worry you? Then talk less and plan more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your freedom to come and go as you please has been limited in recent weeks and that won’t change much this weekend. The reason you are being kept in one place is so you can help people who can’t help themselves – and that’s a good reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your plans simple over the next 48 hours and try to focus more on what is going on inside your own head and heart rather than what is taking place in the world at large. Your internal dialogue is important as it connects you to a higher reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You cannot help but come on strong, both at home and at work, and that’s no bad thing. Just remember that the more commitments you take on now the more of a burden your workload will be later on. Try not to make too many promises.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A friend or family member will come to you with some sort of sob story today, but you have heard it all before and probably won’t be too sympathetic. Maybe you should tell them it’s time they got their act together. You can’t nursemaid them forever.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The pace of life has picked up a lot of late and there may be times this weekend when you feel as if you are no longer in control. But who says you have to be in control? You’re not driving, so why not just sit back and enjoy the ride!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your cash-flow situation should improve over the next 48 hours, but you must not take that as an excuse to go on a spree. The more money you manage to save now the more fun you will have when your social life begins to pick up next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun leaves your sign next Friday, so you need to get your act together and get busy on a project you have attached so much importance to. You don’t have to get it finished straight away but you do need to build up some serious momentum.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com