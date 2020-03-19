Your daily horoscope: March 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t change things for the sake of it. With Saturn strong on your birthday you will do better over the coming year if you build on what you are already doing, rather than do something else. You’re on the right course, so just keep moving ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to be unduly tough on yourself but you do have to push yourself harder than usual today. More importantly, you need to come to terms with the demons that are lurking in the deeper parts of your mind. They don’t really exist you know!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to make a major decision today and it could be a life-changing event. Does that scare you? It shouldn’t. Taurus is one of the toughest signs of the zodiac and you have what it takes, physically, mentally and emotionally, to deal with any situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who tries to push you around today will learn, maybe painfully, that you cannot be forced to go in a direction you have not chosen for yourself. The more insistent others get the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to budge. Good for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Go your own way, do your own thing and pay no attention to the doomsters who say it will all end in tears. They may be right, of course, but the tears will come from them when they see what a success you have made of your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know you need to break free of restrictions but you are having doubts about the best way to do it. To start with, make sure you have enough cash in your pocket to see yourself through a period when you could be on your own financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With the sun and Saturn on your side today you will refuse to back down if you get involved in some kind of dispute. Stay calm and try not to raise your voice – others will fear you more if they see you are in control of your emotions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not too late to give your methods a bit of a revamp, so if you need to make your work procedures fit for the future then get on to it now. And get others to assist you if you need it – they will be happy to help, if you ask.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A lot of things have gone right for you in recent weeks and you should be feeling quietly confident that whatever challenges arise you will be up to dealing with them. The next few days will bring opportunities to put that confidence to the test.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Upheavals of one sort or another have been a bit unsettling of late but now the cosmic picture is moving in your favour again they are more likely to excite you than worry you. Act on the assumption that change is good for you, and it will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel that you owe an emotional debt to someone who helped you with a personal matter but you don’t have to go out of your way to repay it. If and when they need your assistance they will let you know, but for now they’re just fine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have built up a lot of momentum in recent weeks and you must strive to keep it going as long as you can. There is, however, a danger that you will move so fast that you begin to lose control. Keep your foot close to the brake!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Saturn link means you hold all the aces, both at home and at work, and don’t have to give ground to anyone for any reason. You’re the boss and you intend to stay the boss, and anyone who challenges you is likely to regret it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com