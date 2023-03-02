Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter union on your birthday will encourage you to enjoy life to the full. Don’t listen to those who say you have no right to be happy when so many bad things are going on in the world. They’re wrong – the world is actually a wonderful place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter in your sign is a wonderful influence all by itself but as it joins forces with values planet Venus today it will seem as if all your birthdays have come along at the same time. One particular relationship will bring a great deal of joy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been a bit hesitant to open up emotionally in recent weeks but as Venus, your ruling planet, aligns with Jupiter today that should no longer be such a problem. Let friends and loved ones know exactly how you feel, and why.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you put your heart and soul into what you are doing today the end result is sure to be magnificent. The fact that you enjoy your work so much means it won’t be a chore but a work of art. Invest everything you do with love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone in a position of authority asks you for a favor of some kind today you should go out of your way to do it for them. They will be so impressed by your can-do attitude that you may soon find yourself in a position of authority too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart means that any journeys you undertake between now and the weekend will go well and bring a great deal of joy. If you have been thinking of taking a vacation why not book it today?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen to what your inner voice tells you today and ignore those who say you need to lower your sights. If anything you have not been ambitious enough in recent weeks, so throw caution to the wind and don’t worry about the cost, it’s not important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give partners and loved ones room to be themselves today and don’t worry if they choose to wander off on their own for an hour or two. If you try to restrict their freedom not only will you fail but you may encourage them to be more rebellious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how annoying certain people may be today you must not let them get under your skin. If you relax and take nothing too seriously you may find that you no longer care what they say or do, and your mood will improve accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, links with Venus today in the most dynamic area of your chart, so get out into the world and enjoy what it has to offer, and make sure you offer it something good in return. If you’re not loving and laughing then you’re doing it wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stop harking back to the past and what might have been and focus on making the future a much better place. The time has come to draw a line under what went before and act as if everything behind that line no longer exists.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is a message you need to get across to the world then get out your soapbox and make your pitch. Your passion is sure to inspire but keep it light and try not to sound too apocalyptic as that might turn some people off.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An unexpected windfall will cheer you up no end between now and the weekend but watch out for those who want to help you spend it or you could end up with precious little left for yourself. Better still, don’t spend it at all – save it instead.

