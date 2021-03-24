Your daily horoscope: March 24

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday will sharpen both your mind and your tongue, but you will need to exercise a good deal of self-restraint if you don’t want to turn people against you. You don’t have to bark at everyone like a sergeant-major!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be capable of doing several tasks at once but that does not mean you have to. Show willing if a friend or work colleague asks you to help them out today but don’t do it all for them – they must make an effort too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you are reading far too much into a situation that is perfectly normal, most likely because you have taken advice from someone who does not know all the facts. Find out for yourself what has really been going on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Find ways to let off steam today without scalding everyone around you. With Mercury, your ruler, at odds with Mars in your sign your fuse will be short to say the least, so count to ten and think carefully before you open your mouth and start breathing fire!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s the little things in life that annoy you the most and the bad news is there will be several such little things to deal with today. Stay calm and do what has to be done, and strive also to do it in a positive frame of mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you go over the top and say something excessive today you will get a chance to say sorry and make amends later on, but would it not be better to avoid saying it in the first place? Think before you speak, or maybe don’t speak at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Resist the urge to give up on something that is not working out the way you expected, because the planets indicate you are about to see an improvement in your fortunes. If you give up now you are sure to regret it, maybe in a matter of days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Steer clear of disputes and disagreements that have nothing to do with you. Listening in, you may feel you can contribute some common sense to the situation but almost certainly your input will not be appreciated. The two sides may even gang up on you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be tempting to place your trust in a stranger but the planets warn you will regret it, maybe not now but certainly in the near future when it becomes clear why they offered to help. Trust your own judgment, it won’t let you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For some strange reason you seem to be taking life a little too seriously at the moment. One of your great strengths is that you can always find reasons to smile and have fun, and if you’ve lost that ability lately then you need to find it again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone gets on your nerves today you will no doubt treat them to the rough edge of your tongue and it’s unlikely they will come back for seconds. Just be careful you don’t go so far over the top that you get a reputation for needless aggression.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone whose support you can usually rely on will in some way or other oppose you today and no doubt you will feel they have let you down. Later on though you may realize they have actually done you a favor. Don’t neglect to thank them for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many things going on in your world at the moment that the more you try to focus on a single issue the more thoughts, many of them trivial, push their way into your head. You may have to stop thinking about anything for a while.

