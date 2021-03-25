Your daily horoscope: March 25

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As an Aries you are never afraid of confrontation but you need to recognize that sometimes it is you who causes chaos and confusion. Make it a point of principle over the next 12 months to look for compromise solutions first, not as an after-thought.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be a wise idea to tell others what they want to hear today, even if you know it is wrong. This is one of those times when if you disagree with friends and family members, even over trivial matters, they could take offence very quickly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others can believe what the powers that be tell them if they want to but you know something deeper and more meaningful is going on. Don’t listen to those who dismiss your ideas as “conspiracy theories” – it just means they can’t be bothered to think for themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make your own value judgements today, even if it puts you at odds with friends and loved ones. You have never been one to follow the herd and there is no reason why you should start now. Think for yourself and act on what your insights tell you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you say something today that might sound foolish to other people. The only thing that matters is that you stay true to what your inner voice tells you, even if what it tells you is hard for you to understand for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in one of the best areas of your chart means you will find yourself in the right place at the right time to take advantage of a new opportunity. There is only one person whose permission you need to make changes, and that person is you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Virgo is a sign that can sometimes get lost in details but today you will be looking at the bigger picture and wondering why you did not notice certain patterns earlier. Never mind. The fact is you notice them now, so make them work for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Others know you need assistance but they won’t help until you ask them to. They are not being unkind, they are merely aware that you are the sort of person who does not enjoy being told what to do, so you must make the first move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

How you react to a challenge today will determine whether your reputation with people in positions of power rises or falls. Remember, it doesn’t matter if you get something wrong the first time, so long as you get it right every time after that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You might want to solve the world’s problems but common sense says that is not going to happen, not today, not tomorrow, not even next year – so stop daydreaming about what you would like to do and apply yourself to what you can do right now.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in the work area of your chart will give you the energy and drive to complete a task that should have been finished a long time ago. This time you must follow it through to the end, because next time … well, there won’t be a next time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of your freedom over the next 24 hours. If you are in a position to get away from your usual environment then by all means do so. Don’t ask for permission to wander, just step out the door and start a brand new journey.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A month or so from now you will look back and wonder why you worried so much about things like money and possessions. You could, of course, stop worrying about them now but the Sun in the financial area of your chart won’t make that easy.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com