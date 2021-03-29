Your daily horoscope: March 29

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to be too “heavy” in your beliefs and communications over the coming year. Yes, of course, there are issues you feel strongly about but few people will assist you in making the world a better place if they feel you are lecturing them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun and Venus moving through your sign you can’t put a foot wrong at the moment, but you still need to make sure that your feet are moving in the right direction. Don’t blindly follow other people – they may be rushing towards a cliff!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try to be a bit less serious about money and business matters over the next few days, because the moment you stop worrying about your financial affairs they may actually start to improve. You should have stopped worrying much earlier.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in your sign gives you plenty of self-belief but that does not mean you can just do as you please. Actions always have consequences, so try looking ahead a bit before you decide what to do next. What might the knock-on effects be?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s water signs you are always trying to do things for other people and trying to make the world a better place. Over the next two or three days you will get the chance to make a positive difference, so stay alert – then act!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It does not matter how independent-minded a Leo you may be you must still listen carefully to what friends and colleagues are trying to tell you. You won’t agree with all of it, of course, but you may learn something that aids your own ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that if you think in a positive way then positive things are sure to occur. Attitude is of primary importance, so believe that you can change the world, or at least the part that matters to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A task you are not looking forward to, a responsibility you would prefer to avoid, won’t be as bad as you expected, so stop worrying and get on with it. You may even find, as you get into it, there are parts you actually start to enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money isn’t everything but it isn’t nothing either and the message of the stars today is that you need to make sure you have enough cash in reserve to deal with any sudden expenses. Don’t spend what you earn on trinkets that you don’t really need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Relationships of all kinds will go better if you stop worrying what other people might think about your aims and ambitions. Also, don’t feel you have to make a special effort to impress those you live, work and do business with. You owe nothing to anyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to push on and make progress in your work or career but you must be sensible about it. With Mars moving through the wellbeing area of your chart you could so easily go to extremes – and get an equally extreme reaction!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This could be and should be a time of progress for you, both personally and professionally. The more of an effort you make to interact with friends and colleagues over the next few days the more allies you will make to further your ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The very first thing you need to do as the new week begins is to reach out to those you are not on good terms with and find ways to get past your differences. Once you’ve done that you can all move forward together – and fast!

