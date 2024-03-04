Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will send some brilliant ideas surging through your mind this year, ideas that can bring both fame and fortune. Aim higher than you have ever aimed before, and believe with all your heart that success is guaranteed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you put your mind to a difficult task today there is no doubt at all that you will make a success of it, even though everyone else seems doubtful. Mars, your ruler, endows you with an indomitable spirit and endless reserves of energy. You’ll find a way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t mind that friends and loved ones are offering advice but you do mind that they seem to think you will follow every last word they say. Make it clear to them that while you value their assistance, you will do only what you think is best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry if what you say today hurts someone’s feelings. They need to know the truth and you are the right person to give it to them straight. You must not tone down the reality of the situation just because they may have a hard time accepting it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fact that you are getting a lot of challenges to your authority of late is actually a good thing in that it means your words and actions are having the desired effect. It’s inevitable that some people will find it hard to handle your success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a bit of a thrill-seeker but you cannot expect other people, even those you are closest to, to take the kind of risks that come easily to you. Not everyone shares your passion for adventure and, to be honest, there is no reason why they should.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why so anxious? Why so hesitant? Most likely it is Saturn in your opposite sign that is making it seem as if the obstacles you face are far larger than they actually are. Keep moving ahead a step at a time – that’s really all it takes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are going to let the world know what you think about current events you must make sure you know all the facts. If you say something that your enemies can seize on as debatable it could damage the many good things you have to say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem to the world at large that you are 100 per cent sure of yourself but there is actually a sizeable element of self-doubt in your mind and you need to recognize that fact. Don’t force yourself to do things that do not feel right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you attempt to hide your feelings today you will at some point be forced to admit that your outlook is not as carefree as you like to pretend it is. Identify what’s been bothering you and share it with those who can help you deal with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t get angry often but when you do you leave others in no doubt that they have overstepped the mark. So long as you remain in control of your more negative emotions this is a good time to let loved ones know why you are less than amused.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you do something for a friend in need today they will, of course, be grateful but they may take a while to show it. It’s no big deal – they have a lot on their mind at the moment and, anyway, you’re not the sort to expect instant thanks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel trapped by the promises you made that’s too bad – you can and you must see them through to completion. The good news is that with so much cosmic power at your disposal it won’t take much of an effort to get them done.

