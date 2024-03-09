Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to tailor your actions to fit in with other people’s expectations. The message of your birthday chart is that you can and you must follow your own path this year, even if it risks alienating friends and loved ones. It’s your life, not theirs.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, squares up to changes planet Uranus this weekend, so expect the unexpected and don’t expect an easy ride. Be true to who you are but allow others to be true to their own natures as well. The world is a big enough place for everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others try to poke holes in your plans this weekend the more you will know they are good plans and that your rivals are running scared. Ignore the critics and do your own thing – their negative comments are motivated by jealousy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to predict what is going to happen next because everything is so far up in the air there is no telling how and when it will all come down again. Your ability to adapt and move fast will work in your favour.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have to take on new responsibilities over the next 48 hours but that’s no bad thing, and may even be a good thing in that it allows you less free time to get into trouble! The more you are kept busy the more you will thrive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Seek out challenges that put you to the test and remind those you live, work and do business with that you are one of a kind. Be careful though that in your pursuit of excitement and adventure you don’t take foolish risks that could cost you money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An offer that arrives out of the blue is most likely designed to fool you into thinking there is easy money to be made. That may in fact be true but it’s unlikely to be you who is making that money –you will be paying it out instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be times this weekend when you find it hard to remain civil when dealing with people who block your way at every turn. Stay calm and stick resolutely to the path you have chosen to take. They don’t really have the power to stop you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can, if you wish, pound your rivals into submission to get what you want this weekend but why make all that effort when you can get the same results by using your brain? The best way to outsmart your rivals is to outthink them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be on the go from the moment the sun rises to the moment the sun sets. However, just because you are constantly giving 100 per cent does not mean you can expect the same from others. Make allowances for less motivated individuals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to work with the changes that are taking place in your environment rather than attempting to resist them. No matter how determined you are to succeed you cannot halt what is destined to be, but you can find ways to profit from it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Mars so strong in your sign you won’t let anyone, no matter how well-intentioned, interfere in your personal affairs this weekend. Friends and family members who attempt to guide you are going to wish they had kept their opinions to themselves!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The plans you made a month or two back are beginning to bear fruit but you must be patient and let them develop naturally rather than try to force the pace. You were smart enough to make the right decisions, now be smart enough to leave well alone.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com