Your daily horoscope: May 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of far-seeing Uranus will encourage you to question everything you have been told. You are under no obligation to believe what the powers that be say is true, so free your mind and look for more compelling explanations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things this weekend and a lot of pressure will be applied to make you conform. Which only shows how little some people know you. You’ll just dig in your heels even more!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun and Uranus are close in your sign, so upheavals of one sort or another are likely. Even if you are the type of Taurus who rarely leaves things to chance you won’t hesitate to take risks this weekend, and some should pay off.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you feel strong enough to take on the kind of responsibilities that colleagues and people in positions of power are hoping you will? A little bit of self-belief will go a long way this weekend, so have confidence in your own abilities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many opportunities in front of you now that you may be having a hard time deciding which ones to focus on. Choose objectives that satisfy your desire to do something positive in the world. You can, you must and you will make a difference.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun and Uranus so close in the career area of your chart it’s quite likely you will get the chance to move up in the world over the next 48 hours. Be first, be fast and be the one who most impresses people in positions of power.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you thought would never change will transform itself this weekend, and very much for the better. Events that have been taking place behind the scenes will burst into the open and suddenly the world will seem a much better place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A change that appears to come out of nowhere this weekend has in fact been bubbling under for some time, so don’t act startled. You know you cannot carry on the way you’ve been going much longer, so embrace change and make it work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have fallen out with a friend, relative or loved one recently you should find it easy to patch things up over the next 48 hours. Look out for subtle signals from those around you, signals that tell you it’s time to make up and move on together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that has become a bit of a habit will be disrupted this weekend and it will actually be a huge improvement. It might not look that way to begin with though, so give it time to develop and don’t try to fight what has to occur.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun and Uranus in the most dynamic area of your chart will bring some excitement into your life this weekend and it will be more exciting still if you can persuade other people to share it with you. It should be a thrill-a-minute ride!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Under no circumstances agree to get involved in other people’s personal issues this weekend. You may want to help but the planets warn there is precious little you can do to change things for the better. For your own health and sanity, keep your distance!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The new path you are on may seem difficult, even a bit dangerous, but as time goes on it will become more familiar. Anyway, the very last thing you need now Pisces is a safe and predictable existence. Be active and adventurous each and every day.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com