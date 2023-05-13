HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Plan to do something really exciting over the coming year. Travel and social activities are under excellent stars on your birthday and you certainly won’t be travelling and socializing on your own – a special someone will always be at your side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be feeling at one with the world this weekend, not at all the intense, competitive Aries that most people are used to. You will find it easy to locate that inner point of calm from which everything looks shiny and bright, and that’s nice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t have to try hard to get ahead over the next 48 hours. On the contrary, if you sit back and let life come to you everything you need will land in your lap. Friends and loved ones will go out of their way to amuse you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The influence of Saturn in your chart means you need to stop your thoughts jumping all over the place, especially on the work front. Keep things simple and if you need to get from A to C make sure you go through B – no more detours!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If your head tells you one thing but your heart tells you something completely different over the next 48 hours it is your head you must listen to. Your emotions may be powerful and compelling but they need to be controlled by rational thought.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know what you are talking about, so why does everyone else seem to be in such a muddle? It has little to do with the way you communicate and more to do with the way other people’s minds work, or don’t work as the case may be!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to be nice to people this weekend they will respond and be nice to you in return. A smile from you could be all it takes to break through their doom and gloom outlook and bring some sunlight into their world again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, makes a helpful aspect to Saturn, planet of discipline today, which suggests you will do whatever it takes to complete a work-related task on time and to the highest possible standard. Important people will notice and be hugely impressed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not allow even a single thought of failure to enter your head this weekend. Focus on your No.1 objective and believe with every fibre of your being that you will make a success of it. Miracles happen when you possess real self-belief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn if you let your emotions get the better of you this weekend it may take several more weekends to get things back to how they were before. Family matters need to be handled with the utmost calm. Shouting and cursing won’t change a thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t have to try hard to get things done this weekend, mainly because there always seems to be someone who wants to do them for you. Take advantage of this happy situation to ask for any favour you like – almost certainly it will be granted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be pretty level-headed but the planets warn there could be times this weekend when you allow your imagination to run wild and all sorts of weird ideas flood into your head. Remember, the simplest answer is usually the correct answer.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have fallen out with a partner or friend over the past few days you will get an opportunity to kiss and make up this weekend. Don’t wait for them to make the first move, make it yourself and show there are no hard feelings.

