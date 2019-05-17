Your daily horoscope: May 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Others may try to tell you that might makes right and that being strong is all that matters, but you must not let that kind of negative outlook infect your thinking this year. Principle is more important than power, and love is more important than material success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone offers you something for nothing today or over the weekend you will, of course, suspect there might be a catch – and you will be right. It may annoy you that they seem to believe you are so easily fooled but it shows they lack judgment.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might be wise to wait until the sun leaves your sign early next week before making a decision about a money matter that has been causing you problems. Chances are it is not nearly as bad as you fear, so give it time to put itself right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A few days from now the sun will be in your sign and a new cycle will have begun. Between now and then take time out of your busy schedule to look ahead and decide what your goals are going to be. Make sure they are big ones!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone whose views you disagree with profoundly will rub you the wrong way over the next few days and it’s unlikely you will be able to resist having a go at them. Try not to get emotional about it though or you may go way over the top.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As tomorrow’s full moon takes place in the domestic area of your chart you must expect partners and loved ones to be more emotional than usual, but you cannot allow their negative feelings to rub off on you. Stay calm and, above all, think straight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart early next week will inspire you to get out into the world and make your mark. It’s not true that Virgo is a sign that lacks ambition – you just don’t like to make a big scene about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The approaching full moon could tempt you to splash out on things you don’t really need and if you do you are sure to regret it next week when you find you don’t have enough left over to make ends meet. Curb your spendthrift ways Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only real danger today is that in your haste to get ahead you may take the kind of risk that could easily backfire. It’s not like you to be so impulsive Scorpio, so calm down and think clearly about what it is you are about to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more assertive you are today the less effective your efforts will be. People you live and work with have no intention of doing what you tell them to do and the sooner you accept that fact the better off everyone, including yourself, will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets indicate that you are beginning to question why you are doing certain things, and whether you have taken on too much. Tomorrow’s full moon will clear away your mental fog and help you see your current situation for what it is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The times they are a-changing and what occurs over the next few days may catch you by surprise. The good news is that with the sun soon to move into the best area of your chart you are far more likely to be a winner than a loser.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your emotions are all over the place at the moment and tomorrow’s full moon will surely add to the upheaval. But that’s okay. The fact that you are dissatisfied with your current lot in life means you are more likely to make much-needed changes.

