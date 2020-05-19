Your daily horoscope: May 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sacrifices you make over the coming year will pay off in ways you cannot possibly imagine, so trust in the universe to protect you and let that small voice in the back of your head guide you – it’s the part of you that knows all the answers.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is a time to be on the move, physically and mentally. Even if you are unable to wander far from home there are still plenty of things you can do to stretch your body and expand your mind, so use your imagination and find ways to improve yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing today is that you make an effort to identify your priorities. And remember: They must be your priorities, not the priorities that others think you should have. Top of the list must be getting your financial house in order.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow, marking the start of a brand new cycle. What matters most now is that you forget about what happened yesterday and the day before and focus your mind exclusively on what you hope and pray will happen next.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would appear that certain people are not taking you seriously and you need to do something about that. You could start by refusing to follow their lead and allowing your own ideas and insights to guide you. In other words, take yourself seriously first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is a solution to the problem you are struggling with, so don’t give up on it. A few days from now you will look back and laugh at yourself for believing you would never work out what you should be doing. The answer is glaringly obvious.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The next few days will see you making some major changes on the work front, changes that may well bring you into conflict with other people. Don’t worry about what they think of you, just allow the universe to guide you by following your instincts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to escape from whoever or whatever you feel is holding you back. The sun’s move into one of the more dynamic areas of your chart tomorrow will encourage you to junk what is old and outdated and upgrade to a better version of your current self.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have so many options to choose from at the moment that you may actually come to a stop and do nothing. If in doubt, go with the option that promises the most financial gain in the long-term. You can get rich, but it won’t be quick.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take things easy today, especially if you have been pushing yourself to extremes over the past few weeks. You’ve done your share of the heavy lifting and have every right to reward yourself with a break. Also, spend more quality time with those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mind has been so full of big ideas of late that you may have forgotten about the practicalities. Now you must work out which of those ideas stands a serious chance of becoming a reality. Most likely it’s the one you feel most passionate about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The universe is very much on your side at the moment and over the next few days there will be a number of hints and prompts to get you moving in the right direction. Creatively and romantically you are on the cusp of a fantastic new phase.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more certain people try to make you feel guilty about what you are doing the more you should do it. This is one of those occasions when you need to stop putting other people first and focus more on your own needs and desires. They’re valid too.

