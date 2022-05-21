Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday will clear your mind of clutter and help you focus on what is truly important, but as Mercury is moving retrograde you must be ruthlessly rational when exploring new ideas. Wishful thinking is a definite no-no.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A situation that makes no sense to other people won’t confuse you in the slightest, because unlike everyone else you have been watching it develop for quite some time. But how do you make it pay? The sun’s change of signs today will point the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to worry too much about money today, even though the sun’s entry into the financial area of your chart will highlight how little you have got and how much you need, at least in the way of ready cash. You’ll find ways to make ends meet.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into your sign today and links with Mercury, your ruler, so your mind will be sharp and your tongue even sharper. However, as Mercury is moving retrograde what you get away with saying now could come back to haunt you later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if a dream of some sort has died but the planets indicate you are being too pessimistic. What occurs this weekend will remind you that where there is a will a way can always be found. You’ve still got a very bright future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more certain people try to paint a rosy picture of what they are up to the more suspicious you should be. Most likely they have realized that their plans are on the weak side and don’t want you to notice. But you have, so let everyone know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart this weekend and links up with Mercury, your ruling planet, so you’ll know how to make the most of your talents. Don’t keep your plans to yourself though – be smart and get a second opinion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A challenge you have run away from in the past can now be faced head-on. The sun’s move into your fellow air sign of Gemini will expand your outlook on life and make it easy to find solutions where before you could only see problems.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get an opportunity to put your financial affairs on a firmer footing this weekend but you also need to be honest with yourself about how and why you have allowed cash to slip through your fingers. A little less socializing might help!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign urges you to speak up and let everyone know what you think about … well, about everything really. Those who know you well won’t be surprised by how outspoken you are. Others may be a bit shocked.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If the advice you are given by friends and colleagues this weekend does not square with what your instincts tell you then trust your instincts. They may have more experience than you but what they don’t have is your nose for what works.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into the most creative area of your chart this weekend, which means you are beginning a phase where you can and you must make the most of your talents. What does your inner voice tell you? Follow that to the letter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A minor difference of opinion could get out of hand this weekend, so watch what you say and act on the assumption that even loved ones are looking for excuses to get emotional. Arguing, about anything, is a complete waste of time and energy.

