 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: May 22

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart may have to take a back seat to more mundane matters over the coming 12 months. However, if you can find ways to involve the love of your life in what you are doing then your affection for each other could actually grow deeper.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must be completely honest with yourself this weekend. The sooner you face up to certain facts the sooner you will find a solution to your problems. Remember too that even though you may have failed at something that does not make you a failure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart this weekend may make it look as if you have no choice but to do as you are told by powerful people but there is always a choice. Listen to your conscience and follow what it says to the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone is stirring up trouble just to see how you react. The best way to deal with people like that is to ignore them completely – pretend they do not exist. You may be angry inside but you don’t have to let that anger show. Keep smiling.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may like to think of yourself as the sort of person who keeps their emotions under control but there is an impulsive side to your nature that will be much in evidence this weekend. But that’s okay – sometimes it’s good to let off steam.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The obstacles you are struggling with are obstacles you have created for yourself and the best way to get past them is to change your thinking. A positive attitude is a must, of course, but so is honesty. Lying to yourself won’t work this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Other people can be impulsive and impatient if they want but you must stay calm and stay focused and make sure you keep moving towards your objectives at a sure and steady pace. Find ways to seal yourself off from chaos and confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why are you so determined to prove a certain person wrong? Will it make you look any better? Probably not. The message of the stars this weekend is that you need to focus exclusively on doing what you are good at, while ignoring everyone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people appear to believe it will be quite easy to win you round to their way of thinking. Some people are in for a shock. They really should know by now that if you don’t want to change then no force on earth can make you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t get what you desire this weekend by attempting to take it by force. Try being subtle for a change. Try using persuasion instead of coercion. The greatest kind of strength is the kind where it doesn’t look as if you are trying too hard.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste precious time worrying about things that most likely will never happen. No matter how much they’ve been nagging at you they must be pushed to the back of your mind and forgotten, at least for a while. Worry never solved anything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you may have drifted a little off course. As Saturn begins its retrograde phase it will benefit you to look at your plans in a bit more depth and work out what you can do better in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stand back from what you are working on so you can get a clearer view of what’s been going right and what’s been going wrong. Don’t be too harsh on yourself if your failures stand out in stark relief. What matters is that you learn from them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies