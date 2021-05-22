Your daily horoscope: May 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart may have to take a back seat to more mundane matters over the coming 12 months. However, if you can find ways to involve the love of your life in what you are doing then your affection for each other could actually grow deeper.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must be completely honest with yourself this weekend. The sooner you face up to certain facts the sooner you will find a solution to your problems. Remember too that even though you may have failed at something that does not make you a failure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart this weekend may make it look as if you have no choice but to do as you are told by powerful people but there is always a choice. Listen to your conscience and follow what it says to the letter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone is stirring up trouble just to see how you react. The best way to deal with people like that is to ignore them completely – pretend they do not exist. You may be angry inside but you don’t have to let that anger show. Keep smiling.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may like to think of yourself as the sort of person who keeps their emotions under control but there is an impulsive side to your nature that will be much in evidence this weekend. But that’s okay – sometimes it’s good to let off steam.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The obstacles you are struggling with are obstacles you have created for yourself and the best way to get past them is to change your thinking. A positive attitude is a must, of course, but so is honesty. Lying to yourself won’t work this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Other people can be impulsive and impatient if they want but you must stay calm and stay focused and make sure you keep moving towards your objectives at a sure and steady pace. Find ways to seal yourself off from chaos and confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why are you so determined to prove a certain person wrong? Will it make you look any better? Probably not. The message of the stars this weekend is that you need to focus exclusively on doing what you are good at, while ignoring everyone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people appear to believe it will be quite easy to win you round to their way of thinking. Some people are in for a shock. They really should know by now that if you don’t want to change then no force on earth can make you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t get what you desire this weekend by attempting to take it by force. Try being subtle for a change. Try using persuasion instead of coercion. The greatest kind of strength is the kind where it doesn’t look as if you are trying too hard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste precious time worrying about things that most likely will never happen. No matter how much they’ve been nagging at you they must be pushed to the back of your mind and forgotten, at least for a while. Worry never solved anything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you may have drifted a little off course. As Saturn begins its retrograde phase it will benefit you to look at your plans in a bit more depth and work out what you can do better in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stand back from what you are working on so you can get a clearer view of what’s been going right and what’s been going wrong. Don’t be too harsh on yourself if your failures stand out in stark relief. What matters is that you learn from them.

