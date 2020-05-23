Your daily horoscope: May 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when it seems as if you are being targeted by people in positions of power. Instead of being upset by this you must see it as an opportunity to impress them with your talents. It’s good to get noticed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste precious hours trying to work out what your next move should be, just follow your instincts and be confident you will make the right choice. The universe is very much on your side at the moment Aries, so don’t worry, just act!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you expect friends and colleagues to play by the rules then you must play by the rules as well. If you don’t you will leave yourself open to charges of hypocrisy and make it less likely that others will take what you say seriously in future.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be a bit daring this weekend. Yesterday’s new moon in your sign is only just beginning to fade, so make use of the power it gives you to try something new and exciting. You don’t need permission to experiment, so follow your instincts all the way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yours is a sign that tends to live a lot in the past, but if you want to accomplish something worthwhile over the next few weeks you must stop looking back and fix your sights on the future – and the future, as always, begins in the present moment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have confidence in your abilities and are willing to take a few risks then you can make things happen over the next 48 hours. Some people are so scared of failure they never get round to testing their limits – but you’re not some people, you’re a Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to make friends with people in authority then now is the time. Be bold and be brave, but most of all be yourself. You have the skills to make a good impression, so don’t pretend to be someone or something you most definitely are not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can either meet a challenge head-on or you can pretend it does not exist. You may not want to get into a situation where you have to fight or compete but it seems you don’t have much choice in the matter. Don’t worry, you’ll win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have set your sights on something and you won’t rest until you have reached your goal. Anyone who expects you to slow down or back off obviously does not know you very well. You are as ruthless with yourself as you are with other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be a good idea to keep some of your more outrageous ideas to yourself over the next 48 hours, because they won’t be welcome. You may not care about that now but you will do later on when your lack of tact costs you financially.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s quite likely that you will face some criticism over the next 48 hours, but you will probably do what you usually do and ignore it – and as other people’s complaints are based not on facts but on envy, that is clearly the right thing to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must get your act together and get started on some kind of creative endeavour. It may take some extra effort to build up momentum but it will be worth it. How many times in the past have your plans come to nothing? This time they WILL succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a rare ability to tune in to the feelings of other people and that skill will serve you well this weekend. The moment you sense that someone is about to get emotional you can step in and calm them down – or move out of the way!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com