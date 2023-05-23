HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your optimism will know no bounds this year but every now and then reality will raise its ugly head and remind you there are still obstacles that need to be overcome. Use your intelligence to find ways round them rather than try to smash through them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are making travel plans or arranging a social occasion you must take other people’s opinions into account. Your ideas may be best but if friends and colleagues feel you are imposing your will on them they may be deliberately obstructive.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means help someone who needs assistance today but draw the line at lending them cash. The planets warn that even if they promise to pay back every dollar it may be a very long time before you see your money again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you make life fun for other people the more life will be fun for you as well. Avoid situations where you are expected to compete because today’s Mars-Jupiter link warns they could quickly get out of hand. Co-operation is the key to success.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t waste your time challenging people who are clearly stronger and better connected than you. This is one of those occasions when you should do everything in your power to make them believe you are not a threat – even if, in the long-term, you aim to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign makes you super confident but Jupiter in the career area of your chart warns against pushing your luck too far. Even a Leo has limits and you will need to remind yourself of that fact today, not once but every single minute.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend or co-worker asks you to do them a favour today consider it carefully but don’t allow them to pressure you into making a decision you may not feel comfortable with. You must never betray your principles, not even for your closest friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give your mind permission to wander today because if you can think the unthinkable those thoughts may one day become a part of your reality. Just make sure you know where to draw the line between dreams that make sense and impossible fantasies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You could find that cash slips through your fingers faster than you are able to replace it today. Spending money may make you feel good in the short-term but how good will you feel when you get to the point where there is nothing left?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Colleagues and co-workers are likely to be a bit pushy today but if you are smart you won’t get annoyed, you will just tune out their voices and carry on as before. What can they do to hurt you? Absolutely nothing, so ignore them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The only danger today is that you could come to depend too much on someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own. If that happens they could try to influence your thinking and get you doing things that benefit them more than you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friends and colleagues will go out of their way to smooth your path and do you favours today, which is nice, but don’t let it get to the stage where they are suddenly doing everything for you. Your independent nature won’t find that a whole lot of fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

All sorts of people will say all sorts of nice things about you today but your instincts will be screaming at you that they are being insincere. On this occasion your instincts could be right. You don’t need compliments to make you feel good about yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com